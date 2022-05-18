There was a time, not that long ago, when Arizona’s high school State track meets (plural) were must-see events. They would hold three different meets across the Valley (and sometimes in Tucson). The schools in the 5A (back then, it was the highest level, the biggest schools) would have its own meet, while the 2A and 4A would be at another site, and the 3A and 1A at yet another.
This allowed for easy fan access, no over-crowding in the bleachers, and—most importantly—the meets would start around 5 in the afternoon, which, in Phoenix in mid-May, is about the time that most people would pause on wondering why anybody would live in that God-forsaken place. Within an hour, it was twilight and the athletes were allowed to compete against each other and not the elements. It was heaven for the athletes, coaches, and fans, so, naturally, the AIA changed it.
The AIA scrunched the number of divisions down from the current six to only four, severely damaging the hopes of small-school athletes of making it to State. (Somehow, Salpointe is in the next-to-the-lowest division.) And then, in a serious show of decidedly finite wisdom, they made every track athlete in all of the divisions who made it to State compete in one place on the same day…starting at 1 in the afternoon. Year in and year out, it’s a disaster, but still they persist.
There is not enough seating at Mesa Community College for all of the fans and fights often break out in the stands over seating and the use of view-blocking tents and umbrellas. (When the meets used to start in late afternoon/early evening, there was no need for those tents or umbrellas.) The athletes probably suffer the most. On Saturday, the air temperature had already climbed above the 100-degree mark at the start of the meet and it was entirely possible that the temperature on the track was in the 120-degree range.
A few years back, there was an outstanding distance runner from the Yuma area. He had a chance to become the first Arizonan to run the 1600 meters in under four minutes. That wouldn’t have been national news, like running a mile under four minutes because a mile is 1,609 meters, a bit more than the prescribed distance. Still, it would have been amazing.
However, the meet coordinators resisted suggestions that the race be moved to a later time, so the kid (and everybody else in the race) had to run at 3 in the afternoon, when the temperature was 107. He ran a great race, but won in a time of 4:07. It was a State record, but also a huge missed opportunity. If it had been under the old way of doing things, he would have been running that race at around 7 in the relatively cool evening.
Saturday’s meet produced several outstanding performances by athletes from Northwest Tucson schools. Leading the way was Marana Mountain View thrower Sam Hala’ufia. (We ran a profile of Hala’ufia during football season.) The senior thrower uncorked a monster discus throw of 191’ 1” to easily capture the D-II State title. And that toss wasn’t a fluke. Also among his six throws in the competition were throws of 190 feet even and 186’ 1”.
Flowing Wells junior Richard Legarra came in second in that event with a toss of 159’ 11”. (Throwers always tell me that it’s gut-wrenching to come within an inch or less of a number that takes you to the next level. One hundred sixty sounds so much better than 159.)
Hala’ufia also won the shot put, throwing the 12-pound ball 56’ ½”. Legarra of Flowing Wells did quite well in that event, also, finishing fourth with a throw of 52’ 7 ¼”.
The Division II boys’ 800 meters race was a Northwest affair. Ironwood Ridge senior Matt Pueschner won the race in a time of 1:52.68, a time that is among the Top 50 in the nation this year. His Nighthawk teammate, senior Logan Marek, finished second in a time of 1:58.52. Finishing third (by an excruciating 1/100 of a second) was Canyon Del Oro junior Ethan Fritzinger. Runners from Catalina Foothills and Pueblo finished fourth and six, respectively. Pueschner also finished second at State (by three one-hundredths of a second) in the 400 meters.
Logan Marek won the 1600-meter race in a time of 4:17.87, with Fritzinger coming in sixth in the race. Marek also captured the 3200 crown in a time of 9:08.94. (Fritzinger grabbed seventh place.)
Ironwood Ridge’s girls rolled up points in multiple events to catapult the Nighthawks into a Top 10 finish in the team scoring. A full account of how Northwest athletes fared in the State meet will appear in next week’s edition.
