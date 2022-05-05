Summer is an exciting time in Oro Valley! School is out, which means Oro Valley Parks & Recreation kicks the fun into high gear. Summer camps begin, open swim hours expand at the Aquatic Center, our signature Fourth of July event returns to James D. Kriegh Park and the outdoor movies series at the Community & Recreation Center and Aquatic Center gets underway. This year, to kick it all off, we are challenging the community to participate in Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 21.
Kids to Parks Day is a national day of outdoor play celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. The day connects kids and families with their local, state, and national parks and public lands through thousands of park events that promote discovery and exploration in the great outdoors. This event may sound familiar to some of you as our department has participated over the past several years.
This year we have revamped our plan for the event, with a community challenge in the form of a bingo card. The challenge is simple, head out to our parks and complete as many of the activities as you can on May 21 for a chance to win $250, $100 and $50 Visa gift card and a family membership to the Aquatic Center.
The bingo card features more than 20 activities, including enjoying the new play structure at James D. Kriegh Park, going down the slide at the Aquatic Center, riding the zip line at Naranja Park and completing the straw maze at Steam Pump Ranch. In addition, participants will be asked to snap a photo at one of our facility landmarks and tag @OVParksandRec on social media.
To encourage participation in Kids to Parks Day, the Community & Recreation Center and Aquatic Center will be free to the community on this day. And we can’t forget that the Community Center will be offering a free movie on the lawn that night! A copy of the bingo card can be found on the Parks and Recreation webpage, as well as on the Town’s social media pages.
But wait, there’s more! The Town will be waiving activation fees for family month-to-month memberships at the Aquatic Center and Community & Recreation Center for the month of May. As summer temperatures are on the rise, what better way for the family to beat the heat than in the pool at the Aquatic Center or indoors at the Community & Recreation Center.
For those of you still looking for summer plans for your kiddos, we have eight different camp offerings to choose from. While some camps have reached capacity, others still have plenty of space, including art and Lego camps at the Community Center, sport camps at Riverfront Park, horse camps, STEAM Camp at Steam Pump Ranch and I Can Too! Camp for children with special needs. Registration and more information can be found at PlayOV.com.
The fun keeps coming with our outdoor movie series! The Community & Recreation Center will be showing family friendly movies May 21, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20 and the Aquatic Center will be hosting teen dive-in movies on June 25, July 30 and Aug. 27.
And of course, don’t forget to celebrate Independence Day with us! Enjoy an exciting laser light show, food trucks, a beer garden, face painting, family-friendly activities and live music by The Petty Breakers, a Tom Petty cover band. The event takes place from 5-9 p.m. at James D. Kriegh Park on Monday, July 4. (A laser light show is being provided in lieu of fireworks due to ongoing supply chain issues that have caused lack of inventory from our licensed state distributer).
We hope you’ll join us for Kids to Parks Day to kick off a fun-filled summer in OV! To stay up to date on all our summer programs, visit PlayOV.com, follow us on social media, visit the Town website and subscribe to our weekly emails.
Nick Scala is Oro Valley’s Community & Recreation Center manager.
