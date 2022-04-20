The public and those with off-road vehicles are invited to join the veteran nonprofit organization Irreverent Warriors for the first annual Irreverent Warriors Tucson Convoy on Saturday, April 23.
Irreverent Warriors Tucson Coordinator Luis Vasquez said this event is an excellent way for the public to join in on the camaraderie fostered by Irreverent Warrior events. Vasquez has been in the Marine Corps since 2004 and discovered the Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike in 2015.
Silkes are “really short shorts and it was funny when we wore them because we wore them for physical fitness training,” Vasquez said.
Veterans wear their old training shorts to hike together in remembrance of their comrades during the Irreverent Warriors silkies hike. This hike inspired Vasquez to organize the Irreverent Warriors Tucson Convoy. The Irreverent Warriors organization was created by veterans to prevent veteran suicide; in 2019, veteran suicides averaged 17.2 suicides per day according to the Veterans Affairs 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. By hosting major events that remind veterans of the camaraderie they had while serving, the organization hopes to uplift veterans’ mental health and provide the kind of support that can reduce suicide rates. The Silkies hike can only be done by veterans but the Irreverent Warriors Tucson Convoy is open to the public.
“It gives you that feeling of just like, awesome, and everybody’s looking at us, and everybody’s honking their horns,” Vasquez said. “It feels good. You almost feel like you’re in a parade and you get that joyful feeling.”
Those who are interested in participating are asked to meet at Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, by 9 a.m. Saturday morning. At 10 a.m., the entire convoy will travel northwest on South Calle Santa Cruz to Valencia road, then east to Houghton Hoad. The convoy will end at Madella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road.
“Once we get to the venue, we’re gonna park our vehicles, enjoy food, we’re gonna have a DJ, and we’re gonna have a bunch of stuff for the kids,” Vasquez said.
All the proceeds from this event will go to support the Irreverent Warriors Tucson Silkies Hike on Oct. 22.
