Users of the Santa Cruz River Loop near Ina Road will experience some detours over the next few months.
Pima County is moving forward with a project to clean up the old Ina Road Landfill located on the east bank of the Santa Cruz River south of West Ina Road by Interstate 10.
Construction started as of May 23 and will continue through Nov. 31.
The Ina landfill has been operating in Tucson for more than five decades. In the 1960s and ’70s, the landfill was receiving municipal solid waste, then moved into receiving construction debris and landscaping from the 1970s on, according to a Pima County news release. In June of 2010 the landfill closed after reaching full capacity. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality began a 30-year, post closure maintenance and compliance monitoring period.
“The landfill reached its capacity and is no longer in use,” said Nancy Cole, director of Pima County Capital Program Office, in a news release. “Because of the limited potential uses of decommissioned landfills, we wanted to work with other county departments to find a creative reuse for the area.”
Pima County plans to soil over the landfill, revegetate the land, then place solar panels on it to help with a Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department Project.
The landfill is close to the Tres Rios Water Reclamation Facility, where biosolids are made through recycled sewage and used as fertilizer.
The county plans to use the biosolids at the landfill to decrease the amount of water content in the biosolids to about 20 percent, instead of the usual 80 percent.
The wastewater department plans to dry out these biosolids with the energy produced from the solar panels that will be placed on site.
According to Pima County, the reduction in water content of the biosolids will diminish fuel costs, and make it easier to haul the fertilizer to farms.
“Every time we haul biosolids, we’re hauling water,”Jeff Prevatt, deputy director of Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department, said in a press release.
Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department said they spend over $2 million dollars a year to haul the supply.
Pima County will install a ramp on the Chuck Huckleberry Loop for trucks and equipment to safely cross during construction, according to a Pima County press release.
Work hours go from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
