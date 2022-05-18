Marana Concerts in the Courtyard. Sooner or later, you’re going to see a show by the Little House of Funk. This prolific group has brought their high-energy music to stages and audiences all over the Tucson area. Now, they’re the latest performers at the Town of Marana’s recurring “Concerts in the Courtyard” series. Led by vocalist Connie Brannock, Little House of Funk play a variety of R&B, soul and rock music. They infuse this style with a combination of classic covers and original songs. Brannock describes their sound as “WD-40 for the hips.” This is the final show for this outdoor concert series’ Spring season. Thursday, May 19. 5 to 7:30 p.m. At the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. Free.
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn. Enjoy some evenings outdoors before they get too hot! For the latest in their recurring outdoor film screenings, the Town of Oro Valley is showing the “Call of the Wild” at the Community & Recreation Center lawn. This classic adventure story by Jack London follows a dog sled team through the harsh Yukon wilderness. Oro Valley’s Movies on the Lawn allows for a fun night out with family and friends for a movie under the stars. The movies will begin shortly after sundown. This takes place every third Saturday of the month. June’s film is “Encanto,” July’s is “The Goonies” and August’s is “Sing 2.” Saturday, May 21. 7:30 p.m. Free. At the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Canada Dr. orovalleyaz.gov
Tall Tails at the Desert Museum. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is opening an exhibit of humorous and colorful animal paintings. Painter Mary Wilhelm uses a combination of oil and egg tempera emulsion for a unique look. The paintings are based on fables, and include many desert animals. Opening reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 20. But the exhibit stays open through August 7. At the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Art Institute, 2021 N. Kinney Rd.
