Project Graduation will provide an all-night party for Ironwood Ridge High School seniors.
The Island Escape-themed celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 18, starting right after graduation and going until 5 a.m. the following day.
This safe and sober celebration is an alternative for high school seniors looking to celebrate their graduation without alcohol.
Fun includes a spa, carnival games, places to relax and watch movies, a food truck, and a show by a hypnotist at the end of the night. This year’s event will also feature an escape room.
The Project Graduation Committee is encouraging parent engagement for this year’s event due to a shortage of volunteers.
It takes more than 200 volunteers the week leading up and during the celebration to make the magic happen.
“I have met some amazing people volunteering for project grad that I never would have met had I not volunteered.” said Beth Roberts, who is serving as event chair.
The celebration is volunteer-led and donor funded. If not enough people volunteer to help, the celebration could shut down early.
Visit IRHSProjectGraduation.com to find volunteer slots or make donations before May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.