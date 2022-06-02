In an effort to continue to provide high quality recreation opportunities to the community, the Town of Oro Valley is happy to announce that beginning June 1, the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center (CRC) will begin offering Renew Active to qualified UnitedHealthCare members.
Renew Active is a Medicare fitness program similar to Silver Sneakers. UnitedHealthCare members over the age of 65 that qualify for this program and would receive a Classic Membership at the CRC at no charge. This membership includes access to strength and cardio equipment, group fitness classes, and the lap pool. The CRC is excited to offer this program to the OV community, which will benefit existing eligible CRC members and other community members who are not currently utilizing the facility.
So how do you know if you are eligible for a Renew Active membership at the CRC? It’s simple, go to partneroptumfitness.com, provide the required personal information and if you are eligible, you will receive a nine-digit code beginning in an A, B or S. Beginning June 1, those who are qualified and interested can bring their code to the CRC, and the front desk staff will set you up with a new membership. Then you may start enjoying all the amenities and offerings at the CRC!
The facility offers a variety of activities for individuals 65 years and older, including nearly 60 group fitness classes each week. Fitness class offerings include yoga, Tai Chi, core and strength, Zumba, spin, high intensity interval training, aqua aerobics, line dancing. Each class offered at the facility is led by a certified and experienced instructor. Our instructors are highly skilled and go above and beyond to provide a challenging and fun experience.
In addition to aqua aerobic classes offered five days a week, the facility also offers lap swimming throughout the day. The lap pool is 25 yards in length, open year-round (heated in winter months) and a lifeguard is always on duty during operational hours. Open swim is available on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
For those looking for cardio and strength equipment, we have you covered as well! The facility has a full suite of machines and equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, upright and recumbent bikes, rowing machines, and a stair climber. Our free weight area includes a variety of equipment and weights, ranging from plate-loaded machines, squat racks, benches and functional training equipment. Our dedicated circuit machine space includes all the essential pin-in-place machines for a full-body, resistance-training workout in a relatively short period of time.
The facility also features 15 tennis courts and 10 pickleball courts, which access to these are also included as a part of the classic membership. The courts are available to reserve online, and leagues, clinics and other opportunities are offered throughout the year. However, all courts are currently closed while they are renovated to improve conditions. They will reopen in October and be available for use.
By becoming a Renew Active facility, the Community & Recreation Center will be more accessible to the Oro Valley area, resulting in a healthier and more active community. We look forward to welcoming all Renew Active members and helping everyone achieve their fitness goals!
Nick Scala is Oro Valley’s Community & Recreation Center manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.