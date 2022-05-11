Happenings

THEATER
Saturday, May 14 & Sunday, May 15
• Prove your skills and possibly enter the running to win up to $1,000 at the auditions for Oro Valley’s Got Talent. All performers ages 8 and up are encouraged to attend, and all talents are welcome (song, dance, magic, circus acts, and more). Performers may audition as a group or as individuals. Performances should be three and a half minutes or less. If you qualify, preliminary rounds through finals take place from June through August. For participating performers, the Gaslight Music Hall will provide microphones, microphone stands, a piano, drum kit and an aux adapter for backing music. At the end of the competition this August, first place wins $1,000, second place wins $500, and third place wins $250. For more info, email charlie.gaslight@gmail.com 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. Appointments preferred. At the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, 13005 N. Oracle Road. gaslightmusichall.com
Saturday, May 14
• Get your mind blown by the Carnival of Illusion at the Tucson Scottish Rite. This show’s “revitalizing magic” combines old-world sleight-of-hand with a Vaudeville-inspired roadshow. There are illusions, audience participation, classic tricks, and a healthy amount of music as well. Good for date nights, birthdays, or just a wacky evening. This local magic couple has “magic, mystery, and oooh lala!” 4:30 to 6 p.m. and again at 7:30 to 9 p.m. At the Tucson Scottish Rite, 160 N. Scott Avenue. $30 - $50. carnivalofillusion.com
Daily through Thursday, June 5
• It’s all for one and one for all at the Gaslight Theatre, which is continuing their rendition of The Three Musketeers. For those unfamiliar, the eastside Gaslight Theatre performs a special kind of family-friendly parody, filled with music, stage effects and endearingly bad jokes. While it’s been updated for modern audiences with a healthy dose of quirk, the story remains the same: The fate of France hangs in the balance as swashbucklers battle for the throne. In the hands of the Gaslight family, this funny French farce says “All For One and Puns For All.” 6, 7, and 8:30 p.m. through June 5. 7010 E. Broadway. (520) 886-9428. $27 for adults, $15 for children. thegaslightthreatre.com
MUSIC
Friday, May 13
• Be stunned by the powerful voice of jazz singer Dianne Reeves at the Leo Rich Theater. Reeves combines R&B and jazz with a healthy dose of improvisation, which has earned her five Grammy Awards. This event was originally set for February, but has been rescheduled for this Friday. At the Tucson Convention Center’s Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. 7:30 p.m. $65-80. tucsonconventioncenter.com
• Get some music in your soul when the George Howard Band hosts a dance party at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley. The George Howard Band performs a variety of soul, rock and Motown music, which will get you moving. 7 p.m. At the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. $20. 16+ gaslightmusichall.com
Saturday, May 14
• It’s a little bit of swamp in the desert when the Gaslight Music Hall celebrates the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. This show stars Gaslight favorite Mike Yarema behind hit songs like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary,” “Born on the Bayou” and many more. 6 p.m. $27, with discounts available for children, students, seniors, and members of the military and first responders. At the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. $20. gaslightmusichall.com
Sunday, May 15
• Catch one of the greatest rock bands of the ’90s when The Smashing Pumpkins come to AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol. With their combination of alternative rock, grunge and pop, The Smashing Pumpkins have crafted a unique blend of guitar-driven music that is both intimate and fitting for large arenas. 8 p.m. At the AVA Ampitheater at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.
Special Events & CLASSES
Saturday, May 14
• Get some exercise and engage with your community at the same time, all for a good cause! It’s the sixth annual Veterans and First Responders 5K and 10K Memorial Mile. This community run also serves as a benefit event for the Veterans and First Responders Memorial Fund, which aims to construct a memorial in Naranja Park. So the run isn’t too hot, it starts early. 5:45 to 9 a.m. At Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive. $20 - $50. runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Tucson/VFR5K.
• There’s a variety of events at Oro Valley’s recurring Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch. It starts with a farmer’s market, plus an antique fair and Heritage Garden prehistoric demonstrations with Archaeology Southwest. There will be live music from local musician Bill Ganz beginning at 10:30 a.m. In addition to shopping, there will be crafts for kids at the heritage garden. 8 a.m. to noon. At Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road.
• The Reid Park Zoo is calling all animal (and wine) lovers for their Wine Gone Wild event. You’re invited to raise your glass to conservation and wildlife. Here, you can sip some favorite regional, national, and international wines while supporting animals at the Zoo. The event includes animal activities, live music from Zona Libre, wine glass painting, photo booths, and a VIP opportunity to meet one of the zoo’s rhinos. Participating vineyards include Arizona Wine Collective, Flying Leap Vineyards, Rancho Rossa Vineyards and more. Food vendors include Craft Culinary Concepts, Chef Chic, and Ken’s Hardwood Barbeque. 6 to 8:30 p.m. At the Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $25 - $65. reidparkzoo.org
Daily through May 31
• Have you ever wanted to see the Sonoran Desert through the eyes of some of the greatest painters? A new exhibit at Madaras Gallery is just that. Madaras’ Master’s Series is a collection of saguaros painted in the style of Jackson Pollock, Frida Kahlo, Van Gogh and more. We’re talking about surreal saguaros, cubist canyons, and chiaroscuro chollas! All month. Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. / Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 3035 N. Swan Road. madaras.com
KIDS
Friday, May 13
• Head down to Painted Sky Elementary’s annual Spring Fling, where there are a variety of family events to support the school. Enjoy party games, a dunk tank, a silent auction, inflatable games, food trucks and more. As it’s at a school, there is also a “buy one, get one” book fair. 5 to 8 p.m. At Painted Sky Elementary School, 12620 N. Woodburne Ave. $10. Free for children under two.
Tuesday, May 17
• Bring the kids down to enjoy free admission to the Children’s Museum Oro Valley. The museum offers a variety of activities for kids, including an art studio, literacy corner, a “peek-a-boo palace” and more. Children’s Museum Oro Valley offers free admission every first and third Tuesday of every month. This event is sponsored by the Town of Oro Valley and First Things First. Specially sized for kids 0 to 5. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 11015 N. Oracle Road. childrensmuseumtucson.org/oro-valley/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.