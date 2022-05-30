Many staff at The Watermark at Continental Ranch said they felt really anxious and stressed out during and after wrapping up a Dementia Live training session on May 11.
Anthony Burja, a move-in coordinator, has only been at The Watermark for six months and felt like the training helped him gain a better understanding of what the residents are going through.
“I think this is going to assist us with having a new respect for exactly how other people feel.” Burja said after explaining how he felt embarrassment and awkwardness through his training.
The free training session requires family and staff to put on a pair of glasses that imitate macular degeneration, which is a condition that causes blurred vision and vision loss. Along with the glasses, the class wore headphones that have about 10 different sounds going, sometimes at once, which made focusing very difficult. The trainees were given five simple tasks to complete while the headphones and glasses were on.
A full 71 percent of full time staff that work with memory care residents at Continental Ranch have undergone Dementia Live training, including all housekeeping, dining and maintenance staff as well as the leadership team.
More than one in 10 people (10.7%) age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia, according to a 2022 Alzheimer’s Dementia report. To The Watermark, memory care isn’t a higher level of care, it is just a different way of delivering care for a specific disease.
Leslie Webster, membership associate at The Watermark at Continental Ranch, said the training helps her be more aware of the challenges some residents face.
“For us to truly be able to understand what our residents are experiencing on a day-to-day basis can only make us better at what we do,” Webster said.
Dementia is a growing disease in America with an estimated 58 million people already suffering from the disease, with experts predicting that number will rise to 88 million by 2050. In Arizona alone, numbers are expected to grow to 200,000 people having Alzheimer’s Dementia by 2025, a 33 percent increase from 2020, according to a 2022 Alzheimer’s Report.
Karen Rorke, membership director of The Watermark, finds Dementia Live training crucial to not only staff but family members as well. Rorke said having staff trained in dementia care leads to patients having lower anxiety, a higher level of trust and an increased amount of physical comfort.
Rorke said that communication is a huge factor into their community. Rorke’s father has Alzhiemer’s Disease, so she understands that it is a family journey and the importance of including family members in every piece of information.
“As more and more people are touched by it, I think training and hunger for knowledge is going to create more opportunities to get this on to a vast majority of the public rather than just in senior living communities.” Rorke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.