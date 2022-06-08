Happenings

MUSIC
Friday, June 10
• Dance out those weekday wiggles at The Gaslight Music Hall with the Dayjob Band. This edition of the Hall’s “Dancing in the Streets Dance Party” will be accompanied by classic music from the ’60s. Classic rock, Motown, and a touch of country will get your hips moving! Details: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road #165; $20; gaslightmusichall.com.
• Jenny and the Mexicats will bring a must-see fusion show to the Rialto Theatre. The Mexicats are performing their eclectic sound alongside Latin-fusion opening act Santa Pachita. Each member brings their home country influences from Spain, Mexico and England to the show. Details: doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.; The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.; $25-$28; rialtotheatre.com.
• Kishi Bashi tours his debut album “151a” at 191 Toole 10 years post-release. The album title plays off a Japanese saying, “ichi-go ichi-e,” roughly translating to “one time, one place.” The album was a jumping-off point for Bashi and he wants to remember how far he has come since the album’s release. The indie violinist is one of the most in-demand players in the industry so make sure to catch him while he’s here! Details: doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.; 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole; $25-$28; 191toole.com.
Saturday, June 11
• Second Saturdays downtown are best spent at the Fox Tucson Theatre! The Fox is starting a new tradition on Second Saturdays by combining music and movies for the best weekend entertainment. In June, Fox is hosting the musical group SouthWestern Stars to set the bluegrass tone. Following live music is a cinematic experience about Johnny Cash. Fox will screen “Walk The Line,” an Academy Award-winning film that tells the story of Johnny Cash’s rise to fame with Sun Records. Details: Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., and a movie at 8 p.m.; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $10-$12.50; foxtucson.com.
Sunday, June 12
• Gaslight Theatre pays tribute to Hank Williams with Sunday’s “Your Cheatin’ Heart” performance. Williams is a Country Hall of Fame inductee known for classic hits like “Honky Tonkin” and “Hey, Good Lookin’.” Williams is widely regarded as one of the most influential songwriters in country music history. Details: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road #165; $27; gaslightmusichall.com.
Tuesday, June 14
• Blues fans get a special night all to themselves at the Gaslight Music Hall. This Hot Blues in Concert show features Mr. Boogie Woogie & the Porch Rockers. Details: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12. The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road #165; $27; gaslightmusichall.com.
Wednesday, June 15
• Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will perform a legendary mix of bluegrass, folk, and blues music at the Fox Tucson Theatre. Since 1986, Lovett’s been genre-bending in the Texas music scene. His eccentric music style led him to four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and he was named Texas State Musician. You are not going to want to miss this show! Details: Starts at 7:30 p.m.; Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $54.50-$139.50; foxtucson.com.
THEATER
The Nina Variations. In Chekhov’s famous play “The Seagull,” the show ends on a scene between two lovers: Treplev, who is in love with Nina, and Nina, who is in love with someone else. In this show by Steven Dietz, Nina and Treplev live out 43 different possible conclusions of this story, the good, the bad and the ugly. It’s a lovely exploration of all the idealism, passion and possibility of young love. Get ready to go to the theater and FEEL. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays, with a special final Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. June 9 to July 9. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $23 general, $21 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Saturday, June 11
• The beach is coming to the desert at Reid Park Zoo! Dress up in your favorite tropical outfits to check out the elephant habitat, watch the otters swim or see what the flamingos are up to. This installment of the Safari Summer Nights at Reid Park Zoo is themed Beach Party/World Ocean’s Day to amplify the need to protect delicate water ecosystems. Details: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. $10.50 adults, $8.50 seniors, $6.50 kids 2 to 14 and free for members and kids under 2.
ARTS
• Mixed media artist Mary Wilhelm’s art exhibit titled “Fables” is being featured at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. The exhibit was originally featured at Arizona State University’s Harry Wood Gallery in 2021. The exhibit explores the complex relationship between animals through the inspiration of Aesop’s Fables. Wilheim uses a unique mixed-media technique known as Mischtechnik, a combination of oil paint and egg tempera emulsion. Egg tempura emulsion is an ancient painting method used in medieval paintings. Details: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road; General admission $24.95, seniors $22.95, youth (3-12) $13.95, children under 3 free. Desert Museum members free.
SPORTS
Saturday, June 11
Tucson Sugar Skulls indoor football team plays the Bay Area Panthers at the Tucson Convention Center. Purchase tickets online or on Ticketmaster. Details: 6:05 p.m.; Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave; $15; tucsonarena.com.
CLASSES AND PROGRAMS
Friday June 10
• Art and cannabis are a legendary combination. End your work week with a relaxing smoke/painting session at Art Bella on 4th. Unlike most puff and paint classes, this art session is surrounded by blacklights! The cannabis-friendly art studio only allows painters 21 and older. Details: 8:30 pm; Arte Bella on 4th, 340 N. 4th Ave; $24-$29; artebellaon4th.com.
Starting Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 24
• Children ages 7 to 17 can get musical theater production experience with summer campa at the Arizona Rose Theatre. Young thespians will learn skills in costume design, acting, lighting and singing. The two-week camp will end with two performances on June 24-25. Details: Monday to Friday from 9 am to 3:30 pm; Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, suite 329; $300; ArizonaRoseTheatre.com.
KIDS
Nature Niños. Tohono Chul is partnering with the Oro Valley Children’s Museum this summer to offer themed programming for kiddos every Saturday. This week is all about water, so kids can splash around in a fountain and do watercolor painting in the gardens. This activity is perfect for kids 10 and under, and sessions are tailored to the size and age range of the group. Best of all, there are two sessions every Saturday: a morning session in the ramada from 9 to 11 a.m. and an evening session in the garden from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free.
