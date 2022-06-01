The very last matter of business for the Arizona Interscholastic Association each school year is a giant gala, an event celebrating the most outstanding coaches, administrators, officials and, most importantly, student-athletes. The AIA has been giving out the ultra-prestigious Voie Stuart Coy Student-Athlete Award for decades and it has almost always gone to someone from a Phoenix-area high school. (This isn’t surprising, considering the ratio of the number of schools in the Valley of the Sun versus those in the rest of the state, combined.The real surprise comes when someone from outside of the Phoenix area wins it, as happened last week. Mi Meh, a three-sport athlete and straight-A student from Amphitheater High School won the AIA’s top honor at the gala, becoming one of only a handful of Tucsonans ever to do it. (No one calls her Mi; it’s always Mi Meh, pronounced Mee-May.)
(I must disclose that I am proud to have coached Mi Meh in basketball and tennis—and tutored her in Calculus and Physics—and I cannot think of a more deserving recipient.)
Her story is one of tragedy, unbelievable challenges, familial sacrifice, and then, finally, personal excellence across a broad spectrum. Mi Meh’s family is Karenni, an ethnic group that goes back centuries in Burma (now Myanmar). Lest I risk her ire, I must mention that the Karenni are different from the Karen, the ethnic group whose members include Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who was elected President of her country, then deposed and imprisoned by a brutal military.
For decades, that same military has been conducting a campaign of genocide against the Karenni. About 20 years ago, soldiers were advancing on the village in which Mi Meh’s parents lived. In the middle of the night, the villagers left everything behind and fled across the Moei River into Thailand.
Mi Meh was born in Thailand. After several years, the United Nations helped the Karenni resettle in the United States. Many settled in Phoenix, but Mi Meh’s family (being a little bit smarter than everybody else), moved on to Tucson.
All the way through elementary school, Mi Meh’s one goal was to not only learn English, but to be great at it. It’s actually hilarious; when she speaks she enunciates all of her words properly, as I am doing in a slightly British manner in my head as I type this. She doesn’t use contractions,,,EVER! I will not. I do not. I cannot. I once told her that I would give her cash if she would say the word “ain’t.”
She did not.
Mi Meh didn’t start playing sports until middle school, but once she started, you couldn’t stop her. She had played soccer during the winter season her first three years of high school, but as a senior, she switched to basketball. Standing maybe an inch over five feet tall (maybe), she took to the game with a vengeance and became a part of Amphi’s first winning season is 22 years and only its second-ever conference champion.
After basketball, it was back to her beloved tennis. She and her fellow senior and doubles partner, Leilani Ioane, roared through the competition, leading Amphi to its first winning season in two decades. (From 2018-20, Amphi’s record was 1-29. This year, the Panthers went 10-3.)
Mi Meh’s finest hour came at Sahuaro. Playing in the No. 2 singles slot (Ioane was No. 1), Mi Meh lost the first set badly and was down 4-1 in the second set. Then, she found something. Maybe it was a tell in her opponent’s game. Maybe it was an extra bit of fire in her own belly. Whatever it was, she roared back to tie the second set and go to a tie-breaker, which she won easily.
In high school tennis, they technically play best-of-three, but if a match is tied, 1-1, they do a tie-breaker, with the winner being the first one to 10 and winning by two. Mi Meh won that tie-breaker, as well, and the match, after which she was mobbed by her teammates. It gave Amphi a 5-4 win, probably the first team victory over Sahuaro ever.
After the match, I went to talk to her and congratulate her. She looked up and said, with no emotion of any kind in any direction, “I made her cry.”
That was funny, because as part of her entry in the competition for the honor, she had to write an essay about sportsmanship. Having played three sports, she wrote, “Sportsmanship is different in different sports. If you knock someone down in basketball, you help them up. If you knock someone down in soccer, you let them lie there. If you knock someone down in tennis…well, I do not know because I have not done that yet.”
Yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.