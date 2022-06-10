Marana Unified School District will be providing free breakfast and lunch for children under 18 this summer at select school and mobile locations. Children do not need to be enrolled in the district to have access to these services.
Marana Cares Mobile will be operating Monday through Friday through July 29 at the following locations:
• From 11a.m, to noon at the southeast corner of Sandario Road and Anthony Road.
• From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 16560 W. El Tiro Road.
Butterfield Elementary Cafeteria, 3400 W. Massingale Road, will be hosting breakfast from 7:15 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Fridays from June 13 through July 1.
Estes Elementary Cafeteria, 11280 W. Grier Road, will be hosting breakfast from 7:15 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday from June 13 to July 1.
Picture Rocks Elementary Cafeteria, 5875 N. Sanders Road, will be hosting breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday from June 13 through June 30.
Roadrunner Elementary Cafeteria, 16651 W. Calle Carmela, will be hosting breakfast from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:05 to 11:35 a.m. Monday through Friday from June 13 through July 1 and July 18 through July 29.
Tortolita Middle School, 4101 W. Hardy Road, will be hosting breakfast from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday June 13 through June 24.
Marana Middle School, 11285 W. Grier Road, will be hosting breakfast from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday from June 13 through June 23.
Go to maranausd.org/summerfood for more information.
