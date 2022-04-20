Happenings

THEATER
Sunday April 25 through Sunday, May 1
• The Oro Valley Theatre Company returns to the Gaslight Music Hall with their latest production, “Barefoot in the Park.” This comedy, written by Neil Simon, follows newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter after moving into their “small apartment, six flights up, with bad plumbing, and a hole in the ceiling.” It’s eccentric, relatable, humorous, and proof of the adage “opposites attract.” Directed by Oro Valley Theatre Company artistic director Judi Rodman. April 24, 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. shows; April 26, 6:00 p.m. show; April 27, 6:00 p.m. show; May 1, 2:00 p.m. show. At the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. $32. gaslightmusichall.com
Saturday and Sunday, April 23 & 24
• Enjoy classic tales in dance form at the Tucson Regional Ballet’s Spring Spectacular. The ballet company presents “A Don Quixote Suite,” with excerpts selected by artistic director Brittany De Grofft. This Russian repertoire features iconic Spanish-flavored choreography by Marius Petipa to music by Ludwig Minkus. The spring performance also includes the beloved one-act children’s ballet The Princess and the Pea. To prevent the spread of COVID, Tucson Regional Ballet recommends audience members wear masks inside the theatre. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. At the Leo Rich Theatre at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. For additional information about TCC please call (520) 791-4101. $18. tucsonconventioncenter.com
Tuesdays through Sundays until Saturday, April 30
• Experience history again at Arizona Theatre Company’s new musical, centered around the lives of women on the Supreme Court. The musical Justice takes place in 1993, when Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just joined the United States Supreme Court; the first and only other woman there, Sandra Day O’Connor, is ready to welcome her and get to work. This three-person show combines “sweeping songs, urgent conversations about equality, and truly human heroines.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, through the end of the month. At the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $25 - $60. Atc.org
MUSIC
Friday, April 22
• Throwback with some classics from the ‘60s through the ‘90s when the rock band Good Trouble performs at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley. Their music ranges from classic rock to Motown to pop and country. The Music Hall will also open up the dance floor for the performance, so you can really get into the spirit. 7 p.m. At the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. #165. $20. gaslightmusichall.com
Saturday, April 23
• Get down to brass tacks when the Tucson Jazz Institute’s Ellington Big Band performs at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. The band, directed by John Black with assistance by TJI owners Brice Winston and Scott Black, comprises high school musicians from the greater Tucson area and Nogales. The TJI Big Band is loved for its swinging diverse and energetic sounds. 7:30 p.m. At the DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 Clubhouse Drive. $30. dvpac.net
• Listen to the folk, blues and gospel music of Martha Redbone at the Fox Theatre. The Native & African-American vocalist bridges “traditions from past to present, connecting cultures, and celebrating the human spirit.” This is part of the Fox Theatre’s Global Journeys series. 7:30 p.m. At the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $30 - $40. foxtucson.com
Thursday, April 28
• Enjoy the music of Oaxaca fused with Minnesota when Mixtec Indigenous singer Lila Downs performs at the University of Arizona’s Centennial Hall. Winner of multiple Grammy awards, Lila Downs is “one of the most powerful and unique voices that exist today. With a symbolic stage presence and emotional storytelling through song, her singing transcends all language barriers.” 8 p.m. At the Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $30. centhall.org
Tuesday, May 3
• Experience powerful voices and regional music when the world-famous vocal group Celtic Woman performs at the Tucson Music Hall. This show, titled “Postcards from Ireland,” celebrates the Emerald Isle’s rich music and culture. Since its 2005 debut, global musical sensation Celtic Woman has emerged as a genuine artistic phenomenon representing Irish music and culture all over the world. 7 p.m. At the Tucson Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. For additional information about TCC please call (520) 791-4101. $40 - $60. tucsonconventioncenter.com
SPECIAL EVENTS & CLASSES
Wednesday, April 20
• Learn about North America’s first female archaeologist at the 30th Arizona International Film Festival. For the opening night, the Fox Theatre is screening the film “Canyon Del Muerto,” which tells the true story of Ann Axtell Morris. In the 1920s, she worked side by side with the Navajo in Canyon De Chelly, Arizona to uncover North America’s earliest civilization, the Anasazi Basketmakers. 7:30 p.m. At the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $15. foxtucson.com
Thursday, April 21
• Learn the process of “Nixtamalización” in this hands-on tortilla-making class, hosted by the Tucson Botanical Gardens. The class follows the process of cooking, cleaning and grinding the grain to prepare masa para tortillas de maíz, or corn tortilla dough. Each student will have the opportunity to prepare tortillas with the masa, as well as take grain home to prepare their own small batch of fresh masa. 1 to 4 p.m. $75. At the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. tucsonbotanical.org
Thursday, May 5
• Part of the new Pueblos del Maiz cultural festival, the Fox Theatre is screening the film “Maize in Times of War.” Directed by Alberto Cortés, the documentary features multiple families in Mexico discussing the importance of their crops, and the practical knowhow that enables the “everyday epic tale of corn.” Featured cultures are Wixárika, Ayuuk and Tzeltal. The film examines the need to preserve the land used by countless indigenous Mexican communities and farmers to grow their cornfields. 7:00 p.m. At the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Free. foxtucson.com
Saturday, May 7
• Celebrate public gardens with Community Day at Tohono Chul botanical gardens. This special event allows free admission to the park with family-friendly activities and entertainment. There are also free events throughout the day, including Build a Native Bee Habitat, Paint With a Yucca Paintbrush, Plant a Seed, and Make Insect Antenna. There will also be a performance by the Desert Players, a live pantomime group made up of Tohono Chul volunteers and docents. By allowing free admission to a family environment, the Gardens “hope to encourage guests to learn more about the Sonoran Desert.” 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Tohono Chul botanical gardens, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Free. tohonochul.org
KIDS
Sunday, May 8
• Learn the meaning of “Kodomo no Hi” at the Yume Japanese Gardens’ Children’s Day event. This national holiday of Japan celebrates the healthy growth and happiness of children. The event, which coincides with Mother’s Day, will feature Taiko Drumming performance by Odaiko Sonora, Kamishibai (“paper play”) storytelling, origami, ikebana for children, Japanese crafts, and more. A Japanese food truck will also be on-site. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. (520) 303-3945. Adults: $18. Members: $10. Children: $6. Children under 5: Free. yumegardens.org
