Old Tucson Studios, Tucson’s iconic movie filming location in Tucson Mountain Park, will be managed by a new operator.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on April 5 to approve American Heritage Railways as the new park operator.
Old Tucson Studios was the backdrop for multiple feature films and television shows after Columbia Pictures chose to build an 1860s replica of Tucson in 1939. Old Tucson Studios was built just before the Western movie era in the 1950s, making it the perfect location for new productions. Iconic films like Winchester 73, The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold, Arizona, Tombstone, and Three Amigos were filmed at Old Tucson Studios.
Pima County Attractions and Tourism Director Diane Frisch wrote in an email that Old Tucson Studios has hosted concerts and recreational events in the past, and “these tourism dollars are important to the region as hotels, restaurants and local attractions welcome our visitors.”
The County began looking for a new operator after the previous operator, Old Tucson Company, notified the county it would be terminating its lease due to the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.
One of the companies to show interest in the site was American Heritage Railways (AHR). Established in 1998, AHR has experience in the entertainment, filming, and hospitality industries. Frisch said AHR has ties with film studios that are shooting at other properties. The County wants AHR to bring those relationships to Old Tucson Studios.
“With our beautiful and unique landscape, we hope to increase filming opportunities at Old Tucson and in and around Southern Arizona,” Frisch wrote.
AHR’s subsidiary corporation, Old Tucson Entertainment LLC (OTE), will be in charge of the site. With the approval of the county supervisors, OTE will begin preparing to host the immersive horror experience Nightfall during Halloween. John Harper, OTE’s chief operating officer, told the supervisors at the April 5 meeting that the company also plans to transition the entire park into a Christmas-themed event after Nightfall. Harper said local Tucsonans will be hired to develop the park.
“Our goal is to bring the historical presence of the property to a new environment and really create a sustainable environment for the property, for the community, and for the future of this location,” Harper told the supervisors. “And that’s going to be a mixture of filming productions, commercials and even some possible music videos.”
The park has been difficult for past operators to keep relevant when filming isn’t being hosted on the site. Harper said the company will be creating many entertainment events for the community to attend. Along with Nightfall and the Christmas event, OTE wants to continue the 5K and 10K mud runs that were hosted in the past. Frisch said the company needs to have multiple streams of revenue from the site to keep the park financially viable. Filming is only one facet of the Old Tucson Studios’ potential and OTE needs to host community events to keep people coming back.
“For our students, we used to have Ted Walker days out there and that is one of the concerns, is that we engage the students to do this one-time thing, but what are the events that will keep families coming back?” Supervisor Adelita Grijalva told Harper during the April 5 meeting. “So I think your expertise in working across the country will be beneficial to Old Tucson.”
Frisch said AHR’s international and national entertainment experience will be key to reviving Old Tucson Studios after its pandemic closure. According to Frisch, AHR is in charge of more than 50 special events in over 35 states throughout four different countries.
“They also have a clear understanding of the need to make sure Old Tucson has a unique and local feel that highlights our local history, food, and culture,” Frisch said.
