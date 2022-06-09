Building a thriving community by uniting people, ideas and resources requires lots of hard work. I’d suggest that recognizing these tireless efforts requires lots of cold beer.
What a coincidence. In commemorating the 100th Anniversary of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, Ten55 Brewing Company released its UNITED Summer Ale last week, a sudsy way to celebrate the organization’s century of service during the year’s warmest months.
The inaugural batch of this summer seasonal was intentionally brewed to express gratitude for United Way and to recognize the impact that its programs have on individuals and families across the community. And to go a step further, Ten55 will donate a portion of the proceeds from the beer’s sales to United Way’s Community Impact Fund.
“I’ve long been a proponent of United Way and the critical catalyst role it plays,” said Chris Squires, managing partner of Ten55 Brewing Company. “I’ve volunteered at their events and have seen the impact of their work, and it’s a privilege for my team to publicly stand with them on this milestone moment in their service to Southern Arizona.”
Squires told me that this light and crisp ale, with a hint of spice, was exactly the style that he was after from the beginning of the project. While he has brewed a number of rich and robust stouts, porters, and high-octane IPAs over his nearly 10 years in business, he acknowledged that they don’t really trend when the mercury hits triple digits.
“This beer should connect with everyone who enjoys a true craft experience,” he said. “It’s super clean, flavorful, and approachable, a refreshing way to satisfy a summer thirst in the Sonoran Desert.”
Squires also took a page from United Way’s “Live United” playbook by uniting ingredients that he thought would work particularly well in building a beer. One is a rare peppercorn from western Africa, known as Grains of Paradise, which brings subtle notes of ginger, cardamom, citrus and juniper to the beer which weighs in at 5.8 percent on the Alcohol by Volume scale.
“I love the celebratory nature of this project and am excited by this unique collaboration,” said Melissa D’Auria, vice president of communications and engagement at the local United Way. “Funds raised from sales of this beer will be put towards our programs and initiatives focused on quality education, financial wellness, and health, and that means books for underserved children, free tax preparation to families, and end of life care services for older adults in our community.”
D’Auria, who typically enjoys lagers during the summer, appeared to be a quick convert when she sampled this ale for the first time.
“It’s light and easy drinking, but still has enough body and complexity to savor each sip,” she said. “My expectations have officially been exceeded!”
Wholesale pre-orders of the UNITED Summer Ale were reportedly so strong that the production of a second batch is already underway. The beer is expected to hit the taps at more than 30 bars and restaurants across Southern Arizona. At press time, it was spotted at Tap and Bottle, Noble Hops, and Tucson Hop Shop.
With the brewery’s pending relocation from its downtown space to a bigger and soon-to-be-revealed spot in midtown, the beer will not be available at the Ten55 taproom.
Enjoy some craft beer for a cause this summer. Ask for it by name and help to build a thriving community.
Contact Matt Russell, whose day job is CEO of Russell Public Communications, at mrussell@russellpublic.com. Russell is also the publisher of OnTheMenuLive.com as well as the host of the Friday Weekend Watch segment on the “Buckmaster Show” on KVOI 1030 AM. Disclosure: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is a client of Russell Public Communications.
