Letter to the Editor

Naranja Park Needs Expansion
We have served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (PRAB) for more than 10 years. We all have worked to develop Naranja Park into the town’s premier recreation center and are delighted to see it finally happening.
For more than 10 years there was no recreational use of this 213-acre site although surrounded by residential neighborhoods on all sides.
Oro Valley finally made a commitment to Naranja Park when they brought reclaimed water, potable water, and power to the park in 2014, built a dog park, parking and two large multi-use fields. A second set of fields were started in 2017 and finished the next year.
In November of 2017, the town placed the Prop 454 bond and property tax on the ballot to fund a $17 million partial build out of the park. Resident voters said NO to a projected $33 million total cost, and the first-ever Oro Valley property tax, so the park remained less than half built out.
Now five years later, with the town golf subsidy no longer needed, the Council decided to broaden the use of the Community Center sales tax revenues to support all town recreation needs. The council then obtained a $25 million parks bond at 2.3% interest to fund the top priorities from the year-long Parks Master Plan study as follows:
No. 1: Expand Naranja Park;
No. 2: Fix the Community Center tennis courts and replace golf course irrigation;
No. 3: Expansion of our multi-use path system.
The Naranja Park expansion plan fits the park’s terrain and will include the following amenities: Four more fields, a skate park, bike pump track, splash pad, three basketball courts, six pickleball courts, walking trails, RC aircraft field, ramada, parking and restrooms.
The expansion starts with grading this summer, and will complete in 2024, all funded within existing town revenues without a property tax.
We all want to thank the mayor and council for their vision for Naranja Park and the ability to get it done!
•John Scheuring, PRAB chair, 2011- 2012
•Jack Stinnett, PRAB chair, 2013-2014
•Adam Wade, PRAB chair, 2015-2018
•Gary Temple, PRAB chair, 2019-2021
OOOPPPPS!
Remember the old expression, “Be careful what you ask for”?
At the June 1 Oro Valley Town Council meeting, Councilmen Tim Bohen continued his ranting ways against Oro Valley town staff and other members of the Town Council. The Mayor once again sat there and allowed Bohen to continue his diatribe. It was embarrassing.
This is not the first incident of Bohen misbehavior. In his orientation as a Councilman, Bohen verbally accosted a town staff member during his presentation. Bohen has belittled town Planning and Zoning staff on more than one occasion. Bohen get visibly angry and corrects people when they refer to him as “Mr.” instead of “Councilman.”
Mr. Bohen has a history of temper flare ups. In January, 2019 the Oro Valley Police Department responded to a “check welfare” call placed by a staff member of Secureaplane, a local engineering firm. It seems as though Mr. Bohen had a disagreement with his supervisor and threatened the supervisor with extreme bodily harm. According to the police report the victim was so disturbed by Bohen’s behavior that he requested heightened patrol around his residence.
So one must ask, why does the Mayor not take any action to control these continued outbursts?
Well, one reason could be that Mayor Winfield, Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett and Councilwoman Joyce Jones-Ivey all personally endorsed Mr. Bohen’s candidacy for a seat on the Town Council. It appears as though they did not vet Bohen very well or disregarded his behavior pattern. So to be critical of his (Bohlen’s) behavior reflects poorly on their own judgment.
Don Cox, Oro Valley
Editor’s note; A letter in the May 25 edition, “Park Blunder,” did not include the name of its author, Don Cox. Want to see your opinion in the paper? Send your letter to the editor to tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Submission does not guarantee print. Limit your letter to 350 words. Guest commentaries should be limited to 750 words.
