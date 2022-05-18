Happenings

THEATER
Saturday, May 21
• Called a “new breed of magician who’s making magic cool again,” Justin Willman brings his illusions to downtown’s Fox Theatre. Willman has his own Netflix show called “Magic for Humans,” where he brings his skills as a magician to the strange and misunderstood subcultures of America. Enjoy his magic with a combination of comedy. 7 p.m. At the Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $27 - $47. (520) 547-3040. foxtucson.com
• Go to a different type of Bible study when Late Nite Catechism comes to the DesertView Performing Arts Center. This “uproarious piece of theater” sets a mock Catholic sister teaching an adult catechism class to a roomful of students (the audience). The Sister goes everywhere from “benevolent instructor, rewarding the ‘students’ for correct answers to an authoritative drill sergeant.” 7 p.m. At the DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 Clubhouse Drive. $30. dvpac.net.
Daily through Thursday, June 5
• It’s all for one and one for all at the Gaslight Theatre, which is continuing their rendition of The Three Musketeers. For those unfamiliar, the eastside Gaslight Theatre performs a special kind of family-friendly parody, filled with music, stage effects and endearingly bad jokes. While it’s been updated for modern audiences with a healthy dose of quirk, the story remains the same: The fate of France hangs in the balance as swashbucklers battle for the throne. In the hands of the Gaslight family, this funny French farce says “All For One and Puns For All.” 6, 7, and 8:30 p.m. through June 5. 7010 E. Broadway. (520) 886-9428. $27 for adults, $15 for children. thegaslightthreatre.com
MUSIC
Saturday, May 21
• Enjoy some light classical music courtesy of the all-volunteer Arizona Symphonic Winds. This performance series takes place at Udall Park, where you can enjoy overtures, light classics, marches, Broadway show tunes and popular music. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic lunches to these evenings of entertainment for the whole family. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.
• Hear a throwback to the 1970s folk rock sound when local band The Tributaries performs at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley. The Tributaries will perform the music of James Taylor, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Joni Mitchell, Gordon Lightfoot and more. The Tributaries host the show “You’ve Got A Friend.” 6 p.m. At the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road #165. $27, with discounts available for children, students, seniors, and members of the military and first responders. (520) 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com
• If you haven’t seen the Little House of Funk, you need to get that on your Tucson bucket list! This popular local band bring a high-octane show combining brass instruments with soul, funk, rock and pop. For this show at Monterey Court, they’re kicking it into high gear for a full dance party. Get your reservations early, it’s going to be a sellout crowd! 7 to 10 p.m. At the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile. $10. montereycourtaz.com
Sunday, May 22
• Listen to some of the nostalgic voices in the area when the Desert Divas perform the Fabulous ’50s at the Gaslight Music Hall. With guitar, violin, standup bass, and multiple singers, they perform the music of Elvis, Ruth Brown, Ray Charles, Etta James, Jerry Lee Lewis and more. 6 p.m. At the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road #165. $27, with discounts available for children, students, seniors, and members of the military and first responders. (520) 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com
Thursday, May 26
• Come get an early listen to Barnaby and the Butcher’s new album at a special concert at Monterey Court. Barnaby and the Butcher perform a combination of roots rock and Americana music perfect for a live show. At the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile. $10. montereycourtaz.com
SPECIAL EVENTS & CLASSES
Thursday, May 19
• See a twist on traditional Mexican cinema when the Fox Theatre screens “Dos Estaciones” as part of their Cinema Tucsón series. With this film, director Juan Pablo González offers a “welcome twist to the traditional films set in the idyllic haciendas” of Mexico. “Dos Estaciones” tells of a businesswoman who fights the impending collapse of her tequila factory in an increasingly globalized industry. This screening is hosted by the University of Arizona Latin American Studies. 7 p.m. At the Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $6. (520) 547-3040. foxtucson.com
Saturday, May 21
• Cool off at the Margarita Festival at Wild Horse Ranch. This event features an evening filled with live music, food trucks, dancing and plenty of beverages. There will be country music by local band Backroads and dancing music by DJ Karmuh. 6 to 11 p.m. At Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch, 6801 N. Camino Verde. $30 - $50. eventbrite.com/e/margarita-fest-tickets-323436345817
• Get a sampling of native plants when the Watershed Management Group hosts the Taste the Desert event. Bring the kids to Family Saturday at the Living Lab to harvest, prepare, and eat native edible plants and flowers. Enjoy bilingual story time, and make a planting calendar to take home. Registration is encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome. 8 to 11 a.m. At the Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. watershedmg.org/learn/your-living-lab/family-activities
Daily through May 31
• Have you ever wanted to see the Sonoran Desert through the eyes of some of the greatest painters? A new exhibit at Madaras Gallery is just that. Madaras’ Master’s Series is a collection of saguaros painted in the style of Jackson Pollock, Frida Kahlo, Van Gogh and more. We’re talking about surreal saguaros, cubist canyons, and chiaroscuro chollas! All month. Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. / Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 3035 N. Swan Road. madaras.com
KIDS
Saturday, May 21
• Get some snow in the desert, when the Town of Oro Valley screens the “Call of the Wild” at the Community & Recreation Center lawn. This classic adventure story by Jack London follows a dog sled team through the harsh Yukon wilderness. Oro Valley’s Movies on the Lawn allows for a fun night out with family and friends for a movie under the stars. The movies will begin shortly after sundown. This takes place every third Saturday of the month. June’s film is “Encanto,” July’s is “The Goonies” and August’s is “Sing 2.” 7:30 p.m. Free. At the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Canada Dr. orovalleyaz.gov
Sunday, May 22
• Enter a world where children’s imaginations and experiences guide the narrative with the Best of Stories that Soar film fest. This event is a collaboration between nonprofits the Loft Cinema and Literacy Connects that celebrates children’s stories. Produced by the award-winning Literacy Connects, this free, family-friendly film fest is a Tucson treasure that is sure to delight. From “dancing crabs, and bug-eating villagers, to misunderstood monsters and moments of inspiration,” there is truly something for everyone. The Loft Cinema requires customers, employees, and volunteers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while in the lobby. Masks are encouraged but may be removed once in the theater and seated. 2 p.m. At the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Reserve your spot now by calling (520) 360-6709. Visit LiteracyConnects.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.