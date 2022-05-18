It’s no secret the Sonoran Desert likes to show off. With stunning sunsets, powerful monsoons and a healthy dose of biodiversity, the place we call home is much more than what many would consider a “desert.” To capitalize on this, the Oro Valley Photography Competition asks locals to share some of their best shots that were taken within town limits.
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and the Town of Oro Valley partnered in 2020 to establish the competition. In the three contests since, they’ve received hundreds of entries from photographers of all ages. This year’s competition comprised three categories: People, Places & Nature, and Animals & Wildlife. The winners are selected by a panel of eight local photographers and artists.
Danilo Faria won first place in the “Places & Nature” category with a powerful photo titled “Land of Inflatables.” The landscape photo, taken in Honeybee Canyon, features dozens of saguaros beneath a monsoon sky, with both a rainbow and lightning bolt arcing across the orange horizon.
“As all people living in Southern Arizona know, Saguaros are everywhere. And I just love photographing what I call the ‘desert trees’,” Faria said. “As a matter of fact, I have so many Saguaro images in my compositions that some of my close friends say I carry an inflatable Saguaro and place it everywhere for my photos.”
Faria grew up in Brazil, where his love for photography began. He has lived in the US for more than 20 years, and says the Southwestern outdoors and skies are his favorite subjects to shoot. He has even spent some time storm-chasing monsoons for a more adrenaline-driven type of photography.
“I consider myself very blessed as there were many beautiful images entered by very talented photographers. I submitted three images, and quite honestly thought one of my sunsets had a more powerful composition and colors. But in competitions and arts in general, what the artist believes is his/hers best work is not sometimes what the public thinks,” Faria said. “Regardless, I am privileged and humbled to have that image chosen for this year’s best. I would like to thank all the judges, friends and family for the encouragement and support.”
Melissa Harnish won first place in the “Animals & Wildlife’’ category with a detailed closeup of a hummingbird. The photo, titled “Purple Feather Splendor,” features a vibrant Costa’s hummingbird balanced on the end of an agave spike. Thanks to bright sunlight, the iridescent feathers really pop. The photo was taken at the Estates at High Mesa.
Harnish has been interested in and shooting photography for almost 30 years, and says she loves taking photos of anything in nature.
“It can be landscapes, animals, or flowers,” Harnish said. “The hummingbird that I captured was right in my backyard. I had spent countless hours trying to capture the spectacular colors of this handsome fellow’s feathers. It seemed he would always stay in the shade which would not allow me to photograph his gorgeous colors.”
However, one morning, the hummingbird was posed on the agave in the sunlight, and Harnish was able to capture him on camera.
“When I received the email that I won the wildlife category, I was extremely excited,” Harnish said. “There are so many exceptional photographers in our area and for my work to be picked was quite thrilling!”
While hummingbirds were a frequent subject for the wildlife category, other animals included ants, bees and toads.
Paul Richardson took first place in the “People” category for a photo of his friend trying out a new camera setup on a powerful sunset. The photo was taken at Linda Vista Trail and features a deep sunset behind a classic Tucson landscape of saguaros and desert flowers.
“The Linda Vista trail is one of my go-to places for a quick hike. It didn’t get its name by accident. Depending on how much time I have, I can do the easy lower loops or challenge myself by going to the top of Pusch Peak. It looks great year round, but it is especially beautiful in the spring when the flowers are everywhere,” Richardson said. “Of the many photos I took this evening, this one captured my friend in his moment. I like this photo because it effectively puts me into the picture and reminds me of when I was there. Something I learned from this experience and others is that for most cases I don’t need to have expensive camera equipment to take great pictures. I used the panoramic feature on my phone. Of all the fancy cameras I have longed for I’ve been pretty pleased with the one in my pocket.”
Richardson has enjoyed photography for most of his life, gradually moving from disposable cameras to an SLR to point-and-shoots.
“Capturing candid moments of people keeps the memories alive and makes it convenient to share them with others,” Richardson said. “It is much easier for me to recall memories when they are associated with pictures. Thanks in part to cameras, my family has a lot of good memories to look back on and many to look forward to.”
For more information, and to see all the winning photographs and runners up, visit orovalleyphotos.com/2022-winners
