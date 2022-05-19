He knew when it happened that that was that. It was one of those injuries that, technically, aren’t terribly serious and won’t require surgery or even seeing a doctor, but they also make it very clear that one’s time as an athlete is going to be on hold for a while.
Marana High athlete Charles “Chika” Ebunoha was already having an outstanding State track meet. He had placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 22’ 3” and he still had the triple jump and 100 meters to go. But then, in one of the heats for the 100 meters, it happened.
“I knew immediately,” he said, “and there’s nothing you can do.”
For those of you who have never experienced a pulled hamstring…count your blessings! A hamstring is basically a group of three muscles that run from the hip to right behind the knee. They make it possible to extend the leg straight out and to bend the knee. Unfortunately, they are also susceptible to injury. Most often, that happens during sprinting when, basically, they are being asked to do too much, too fast.
It gets your attention real quick! It feels like the entire back of your leg is collapsing into itself, pulling things up from behind your knee and down from the groin area. There is nothing that can be done, other than to stop running and grab the back of one’s leg. There is also the less-serious hamstring cramp which often happens when one is sleeping and wakes one up faster than a loud rendition of Reveille.
Chika’s track season and high-school athletic career were over, but he had much to back upon fondly. He had excelled in track and field and had also starred on the football field as a cornerback for the powerful Tiger team. He will be attending Brigham Young University on a football scholarship in the autumn.
“I really love football. It allows you to be competitive on several different levels. Playing cornerback, you have to be quick and fast, but also strong and smart. If you make a mistake, you’re out there on your own.”
Brigham Young is an interesting choice, but Chika is all in. “I got to visit the campus and it’s beautiful. I think I’m really going to enjoy playing there.”
This week, he’s just focused on his high-school graduation. He’s one of the unfortunate athletes who had to endure the ravages of the pandemic—the shutdowns, the cancellations, the testing.
“That’s behind us now. All we can do is move forward.”
He’ll be doing that soon. He leaves for Provo in mid-June. Like just about every college student EVER, he’s not quite sure what he will be studying. “Math used to be my favorite subject but now I prefer English.”
The average rehab time for a hamstring injury is 24 days. He’ll probably be limping a bit as he receives his diploma, but a few weeks after that, he’ll hit the ground in Utah, running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.