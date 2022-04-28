Two mysterious flagpoles appeared on hills behind Marana’s Los Morteros neighborhood in early March.
These two 10-foot flagpoles with American flags were spotted by nearby homeowners in the Los Morteros neighborhood. Bill Ohl is one of the neighbors who saw the flagpole on Linda Vista Hill. Ohl said the neighbors first enjoyed the flags for their patriotic look.
“But the problem I had, I knew it’s not an easily accessible hilltop and I knew with the wind up there that the flag just wasn’t gonna last and sure enough, there wasn’t much more than a week, eight or nine days, and it was it was shredded,” Ohl said.
Ohl is a veteran and was upset seeing the flag fly in such poor condition.
Exactly who planted the flagpoles remains a mystery. Ohl said the area around the flagpoles had no markers or messages to give clues. Ohl was most surprised by how determined the individuals were to keep the flagpoles structurally sound. The flagpole closest to Ohl’s home was erected in an area without a clear trail and treacherous terrain, especially for someone carrying a large metal pole.
Ohl alerted the owners of the land where the poles were erected. One of them was on property that belongs to the Archaeological Conservancy, a national nonprofit organization that protects and identifies important archaeological sites in the United States.
Archaeological Conservancy Southwest Field Representative Shelby Magee was immediately sent to the site for inspection. Once she had a chance to scope out the site, Magee said she was extremely disappointed to discover elements from a nearby archaeological site were moved to structure the flagpole.
The archaeological site is a protected hilltop terrace built by ancient people from the Hohokam tribe whose ancestral homelands stretch across much of the Southwest. The Hohokam tribe is famously known for its extensive irrigation canals along the Salt and Gila rivers. According to the National Park Service, their cultural patterns have been detected from the earliest AD years to 1440 AD.
“Typically when damage is done to an archaeological site, even if it can put things back, sometimes it’s better not to because the damage is already done,” Magee said. “You can’t put it back. You might not put the rocks back exactly where they came from and so the information has already been lost, like construction techniques, and putting it back wouldn’t improve anything. It would just confuse any future data that could be collected.”
Although Ohl was already in favor of taking the flagpoles down, the degradation of the archaeological site further supported his plans to remove one of them. The first week of April, Ohl and a few associates with a metal saw traveled up the treacherous desert terrain to get the pole down. Ohl filled the base with cement in the hopes it would deter future attempts to add another flagpole.
“If anyone wants to help preserve archaeological sites, Arizona has a really fantastic Sites Stewards Program that’s always looking for volunteers,” Magee said. “It’s run by Sean Hammond.”
Ohl and his wife Kim are a part of the Arizona Sites Steward Program. Volunteers who are interested in helping to preserve historical sites can email sitesteward@azstateparks.gov, to join the waiting list.
While one flagpole is still standing, Ohl hopes his efforts in bringing the other flagpole down will prevent future erections of any flagpoles in the area in the future.
“It’s beautiful,” Ohl said. “You can see the Ironwood National Forest up there and you can see all the way to Kitt Peak and so it really is a magnificent view. It should be left pristine but, of course, people are sloppy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.