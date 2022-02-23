The Oro Valley Town Council voted 5-1 Wednesday, Feb. 16 to delay a decision on a redevelopment plan at the Oro Valley Marketplace that would add two apartment buildings and three hotels to the struggling shopping center.
Councilman Harry “Mo” Greene voted against the delay.
The delay in the vote was requested by the developer, Town West, which hopes to win approval for a plan to revitalize the shopping center at Tangerine and Oracle roads. Town West wants to build two five-story apartment buildings and three five-story hotels on the site, which has seen several major retailers, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Big Lots, GNC and Best Buy, depart in recent years.
Keri Sylvan, the attorney for Town West, told the council she wanted to review some of the proposed heights for the “ecosystem” and see if they could be altered.
Sylvan’s request came after a public hearing on the proposal. Some Oro Valley citizens blasted the proposal, saying that the heights of the buildings were inappropriate for Oro Valley and expressing concern that more people would equal more traffic and crime. They also complained that the Town had not done enough public outreach, such as surveys or text alerts, regarding the proposal.
“I do think the environmental aspects are negative,” Oro Valley resident Elizabeth Bandioli told the Town Council. “We are talking about having that kind of density, that kind of traffic, that kind of bundling of everything, and it sounds lovely but in reality it’s going to be a lot more people. I think we should definitely not vote for these proposed modifications.”
But nearby business and restaurant owners said the proposal would help boost their business by bringing more residents and tourists.
“We need more restaurants,” said Joshua Bishop, general manager of the Keg Steakhouse and Bar. “We need people to work in our restaurants, work in our hospitals, work in our grocery stores. We need to draw more people that are working.”
Town West had been developing this plan for 730 apartment units in two new buildings and 370 rooms spread over three hotels since they acquired the land in 2019. The proposal also calls for an “entertainment district” that would include an Oasis Park featuring splash pads, sand and beach bars, shaded areas, flexible event space and new restaurants.
Jim Horvath, CEO of Town West, said he wanted to eliminate “urban sprawl” and “strip malls” and that this plan will do just that by having one main space for residents of Oro Valley to enjoy.
Mayor Joe Winfield and Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett mainly expressed concerns with the heights of the apartments and hotels and the negative impact that they would have on the scenic corridors.
Barrett asked the developers to return with specifics at the next council meeting in regards to building heights and setbacks. Her motion passed 4-2.
Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley said that apartments did not inherently lead to more crime, but said that crime increases with population size in general.
Councilmember Steve Soloman, who supports the proposal, called the project a “defining moment” for Oro Valley.
Solomon said that 90% of Oro Valley’s income comes from retail sales tax and state-shared tax revenues because there is no property tax in Oro Valley.
He said the redevelopment is projected to bring in $13 million from construction taxes on the project.
Without projects that bring in steady revenue, “Everyone sitting in this room is going to have to pay increased taxes or accept a lower level of service,” Solomon said.
Soloman found it disappointing and “almost embarrassing” that the council was delaying the vote and asking for changes.
“I think this council is doing a grave grave disservice to its residents,” he said.
Councilmember Tim Bohen suggested the developer consider building over time. He pointed out in a previous council meeting that when the Oro Valley Marketplace was first approved in 2006, developer Vestar received a portion of the sales taxes generated from the shopping center to cover the costs of building it. He expressed concern that Town West could be requesting some kind of subsidy as well.
“In my view, the residents of Oro Valley should not be subsidizing a developer, which is Town West, even with one penny,” Bohen said. “If the developer wants to do something, the developer has all the time they need to analyze the project and figure out how to make it profitable on their own.”
Councilmember Jones-Ivey was absent from the meeting due to pain from her knee surgery.
