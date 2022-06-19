During NASA’s Apollo 15 mission in 1971, astronauts David Scott and James Irwin brought back 170 pounds of moon rocks for research on Earth. Everyone in Tucson can see a piece of this history at the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum. Weighing 4 ounces and measuring 3 inches in length, the space rock is on loan from NASA. It is the biggest chunk of moon rocks that NASA loans to museums. The rock is on display in the museum’s Mineral Evolution Gallery. “It’s a privilege to have this rock here,” said Elizabeth Gass, exhibit specialist at the Museum in a press release. “Not every museum qualifies to have one because of the strict security protocols needed to keep the rock safe.”
