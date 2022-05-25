The 2021-22 high-school sports season came to a rousing finish for Northwest schools, with Canyon Del Oro reaching the State finals in both baseball and softball, and numerous track and field athletes showing their stuff at the State Meet in Mesa.
CDO baseball coach Jason Hisey had to have been sweating it. The former University of Arizona pitcher had had a crazy run in the early part of this century, guiding the Catalina Foothills team to the State championship game three times in four years. But, in all three of those years—2002, 2004, and 2005—his Falcons fell short in the championship game. But now, nearly two decades later, in his fourth season as head of the Dorados program, he has broken through.
For Dorado fans, it was on the nightmarish side. CDO trailed, 3-0 after three innings and heading into the sixth (and penultimate) inning, they were still down, 3-2. Austin Madsen started off the sixth with a monster home run, a 380-foot shot that got out of cavernous Hi Corbett Field. That tied the game and ignited the Dorado offense that tacked on four more runs for a seemingly safe 7-3 lead.
However, in the bottom of the seventh, the score was suddenly 7-6. With two outs and a runner on second, a pitch in the dirt was blocked by CDO catcher Ernie Alvarez. With the runner attempting to advance to third on the pitch, Alvarez grabbed the ball and fired a strike to third base to get the runner and secure the championship.
It’s the ninth State baseball championship in CDO history and the first one since 2015.
The CDO softball team also made it to the State championship game, falling to rival Salpointe, 10-7.
In boys’ volleyball, every Northwest team but one reached the postseason and the aforementioned one (Amphi) finished 25th in the Power Points, with the Top 24 reaching State. Marana knocked out Ironwood Ridge in the first round of State, before the Tigers and Marana Mountain View got beat in the second round. Flowing Wells lost its first-round match in a heartbreaking five sets.
In Beach Volleyball, Ironwood Ridge and Canyon Del Oro both lost in first-round action at State.
If Ironwood Ridge struggled somewhat in the two volleyballs, the Nighthawks shone brightly on the track. Ironwood Ridge’s boys finished third in the State in Division Two track and field and the Nighthawk girls finished eighth. Canyon Del Oro’s teams also did quite well, with the boys finishing sixth and the girls 19th in the State.
Dorado sophomore Rowan Barney blazed to a second-place finish in the 110 High Hurdles, finishing in a time of 15.12, which is one of the Top 25 times in the state this year.
In the boys’ long jump, Marana’s Charles “Chika” Ebunoha went 22 feet, three inches to grab fourth place at State. Marana Mountain View’s Rowen Coulombe grabbed seventh place with a jump of 21’ 8.75”. Both are seniors.
Ironwood Ridge’s girls piled up the points in the relays. In the 4 X 800 relay, the Nighthawk crew of Julie Lewelling, Reatta Danhof, Eleanor Kortenkamp, and Beatrice Honebrink grabbed sixth place with a time of 10:01.81. Their 4 X 400 relay team (Lauren Wade, Makenna Painter, Alaya Frederick, and Kaylynn Wade) grabbed seventh place with a time of 4:06.13.
They also managed to grab a sixth-place finish in the 4X100 relay. The team of Victoria Lopez, Alenzia Frederick, Lily Mattox, and Makenna Painter had an exciting finish. They ran a 49.61, one one-hundredth of a second behind fifth-place Canyon View (49.60), and two one-hundredths ahead of seventh-place Ironwood (49.63).
Nighthawk senior Beatrice Honebrink has a great meet. Besides her part in the 4 X 800 relay, she also starred in the distances. She grabbed fourth place in the 1600 with a time of 5:13.71 and then came back to take another fourth place, this time in the 3200 with a time of 11:00.40. (That’s gotta’ sting to come with four-tenths of a second of breaking the 11-minute mark.) Libby Shields of Marana finished in sixth place in that race with a time of 11:11.86.
In the boys’ high pole vault, Canyon Del Oro’s Rowan Barney and Shelby Horrocks scored a combined 14 points for the Dorados by finishing second and third in the event. Barney, who cleared 13 feet, is only a sophomore and should challenge for the State title in the event next year.
Mountain View’s Dillon Arvayo grabbed fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of 44’ 2.75”. Matt Pueschner showed remarkable consistency in the 400 Meters, running a blistering 47.74 in his preliminary heat and then coming back with a 47.72 in the finals for a third-place finish. His time is one of the Top 10 in the state.
