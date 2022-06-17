Questions for the ages (or for this week):
Has it really been only one month (today) since the Phoenix Suns got unceremoniously bounced from the NBA playoffs?
It feels like forever since they got thrashed by the lowly Dallas Mavericks, falling behind by 40 points at halftime in a Game Seven at home before losing by “only” 123-90. The pain of that ignominious defeat has faded, only to be replaced by a numb realization that the regular season was just a mirage. Best record in Suns history? So what? Best record in the NBA, guaranteeing home-court advantage throughout the playoffs? Yeah, how did that work out?
I had written in a previous column that the team with the best regular-season record in the NBA goes on to win the championship less than half the time. I really didn’t think that the Suns would win the title, especially after the way they frittered away their chance last year against Milwaukee. However, no way did I think the Suns were going to go out like chumps, as they did against the one-trick pony Mavs. This was a long-term, franchise-damaging exit.
I am a big fan of Mavs guard Luca Doncic. He plays max minutes at the point guard position and somehow is as big as a midsized SUV. He needs to take some of the millions of dollars that he earns and hire somebody to slap the cheeseburgers out of his hand.
Meanwhile, what is to become of the Suns? All-NBA player Chris Paul’s legacy of great in the regular season/destined to fall short in the playoffs was already set in stone. Now, that stone has been encased in titanium. Guard Devin Booker is one of the best in the NBA, but he can’t do it alone. And former UA post player (and under-achiever) DeAndre Ayton is rumored to be on his way out of town to keep the Suns from having to pay him a truckload of money.
Has the briefly open window closed for the Suns? Is Devin Booker just the latest version of Paul Westphal, Kevin Johnson, and Steve Nash—great guards who brought the Suns tantalizingly close to a championship, only to fall short?
I hope not.
Should I try to get in touch with University of Arizona baseball coach Chip Hale?
I pitched junior college baseball back in the day and I did OK. My fastball couldn’t break glass, but I had a vast array of junk pitches. Slow curves, slower curves, sliders that didn’t really slide all that much, knuckleballs, spitballs and, when I could get away with it, Vaseline balls. And, I could throw stuff sidearm, three-quarters, over the top, seven-sixteenths, whatever.
After watching the UA lose an NCAA playoff game by the score of 22-6, I’m thinking that the Wildcats could use my help.
And it’s not just the UA. In the first-round NCAA Regional at Tennessee, the winners of the first five games all scored in double figures, with scores of 10-0, 15-8, 13-4, 12-7 and 16-5. Only the championship game of that bracket didn’t have a football score. No wait, 9-6 IS a football score!
Elsewhere , there were scores of 17-1, 15-9, 18-8, 20-1, and my personal favorite, 24-4.
There’s really no surprise as to why this is happening. Top high-school pitching prospects go for the dough, taking the signing bonus and heading right to the pros. A lot of them who would have benefited from going to college will fall short in the crapshoot that is professional sports. And their decision to go pro will lead to a severe shortage of arms in college baseball.
Tennessee has a guy who can throw 103 miles per hour, but I watched him pitch the other day and he got lit up. One of the home runs he gave up hasn’t landed yet.
Some people have suggested shortening the college baseball season, perhaps lopping off 10 games or so, bringing the regular season down to the high 40s (number of games) from the current total that nears 60. That would certainly save some arms. Others have suggested having college teams play seven-inning games as they do in high school (and sometimes in the major leagues). Neither of those suggestions is likely to gain much traction.
But something needs to be done because college baseball is no longer baseball. It’s a video game.
Who’s up for a challenge?
With long-time CDO girls basketball coach Kent Senzee no longer with the Dorados, his replacement is going to face an avalanche. Next winter, the Dorados are in the same region with perennial powerhouses Pueblo and Sahuaro, defending 4A State champion Salpointe, and Flowing Wells, which is dropping down to 4A after having reached the 5A State title game the past two years.
Good luck with that.
