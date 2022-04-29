If I were the girls’ tennis coach at Lee Williams High School in Kingman, I would be absolutely livid. As it is, I’m a tennis coach from a school more than 300 miles away from Kingman and I’m fuming, as well. Indeed, it’s safe to say that the vast majority of the 200 or so girls’ tennis coaches across the state of Arizona are aware of the injustice done to the young people at Lee Williams High and are none too happy about it. But we all know that while that which has been done is inexplicable and indefensible, it is also irreversible.
The girls from Lee Williams are just the latest in a long list of victims of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s devotion to the unholy Power Point formula.
For decades, the AIA employed a very basic method of determining which teams advanced to the State playoffs. They divided the state into different conferences or classes based on enrollment figures and then divided the conferences into geographic regions (e.g. the 5A-South). At the end of the regular season, the top two or three teams from each region would advance to the State Tournament, with South #1 playing North #2, and so on. It worked really well, as I said, for decades.
But then, some people in Phoenix decided that too many teams from up north and down south were making it to State, so they set out looking for a way to squeeze out as many non-Valley of the Sun teams as possible, all in the name of “fairness.” They stumbled around until they stumbled upon something called “A Solution To The Unequal Strength of Schedule Problem.”
It is 20 pages of statistical nonsense, full of shaky hypotheses, verbose and misleading conclusions, and math that can only be described as incestuous as it doubles back on itself in a feeble effort to reinforce its dubious findings. And it has sentences like, “The mathematical derivation in this paper of equivalence of the maximum likelihood estimation approach in the references above and in Section 5 to the heuristic approach in Section 4 based on winning percentage arguments may be regarded as additional validation of the presented method…”
It’s the strangest thing. While it is easy to take potshots at the AIA, I would say that the vast majority of the people there do a good job and really care about kids. But the adherence to the Power Point formula to determine who gets to go to State is completely out of character. It’s like if Mother Teresa all of a sudden started dating Chris Brown.
I have gone to multiple meetings at the AIA headquarters and tried to explain to them why the math is wrong, but all I ever get back from the officials are glazed-over eyes and verbal responses that are all in the vein of “Well, we don’t really understand it, but we’re told that it’s pretty good.” And they never say by whom they are fed such nonsense.
If every team played 100 games, the formula would be helpful. If every team played 1,000 games, the formula would work really well. But basketball teams play no more than 18 games, tennis just 14, and football only 10. That is simply not enough games to make the formula work right. Then there’s this: Until a few years ago, they would update the Power Point rankings every day during the season. But then people noticed that during the two-week Winter Break, when no regular-season games were being played, the numbers kept changing.
It turned out that the AIA was using stats from other states to bolster their numbers. It was the statistical equivalent of adding a roux to thicken a sauce. The thing is that adding a roux in Rhode Island shouldn’t have an impact on the sauce in Arizona.
Whenever they’re challenged, they trot out a guy who knows a lot of math, but not enough. He starts explaining stuff but he ends up sounding like Professor Irwin Corey (google him; you’ll see). In the end, he contends, it all boils down to a combination of won/loss record and strength of schedule.
Then, how to explain what happened to the girls from Lee Williams? Mingus Union, the team that finished in the 16th spot and got to go to State, had the exact same record (10-4) as Lee Williams, but had a negative (-1.5691) strength of schedule, compared to Williams’ positive strength of schedule of (+0.4390). Even more suspect is the case of 18th-ranked Scottsdale Saguaro, which had a better (less-bad) strength of schedule (-1.3460) than Mingus AND had a better won/loss record of 11-3.
Stuff like this doesn’t happen all the time, but if we’re putting the best interests of the kids first, it should NEVER happen.
