Five members of the Northwest Fire District have received the Medal of Honor, the department’s highest honor, for a swiftwater rescue operation during last summer’s monsoon.
The Feb. 1 ceremony at the NWFD training center honored captain Shane Medlen, engineer John Harshbarger, paramedic Frank Munoz, firefighter Jesse Melen and firefighter Brandon Mazzola.
“We are committed to serving the public, with the extra mile of being prepared for when that call comes,” said battalion chief Collin Wyckoff. “And on Aug. 10, that call came.”
On that day, a powerful storm brought flash flooding to the Tortolita area, turning washes into rivers.
At 7:42 a.m., Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a 911 call for a swiftwater rescue.
Water in the Cañada del Oro Wash overtook two vehicles at Overton Road, just east of La Cholla Boulevard. One of the vehicles, a Nissan pick-up truck, contained a 14-year-old girl, a mother and a grandmother trapped inside.
The NWFD 338 C-shift responded to assist efforts as the technical rescue team. When the crew arrived at the scene, they
supported rescue operations by spotting oncoming debris and setting up downstream throwbacks, in case the water swept anyone away.
But after several failed rescue attempts, the NWFD crew decided to enter the water. They transitioned from a supporting role into the primary rescue team.
“They understood that entry into the water provided extreme risk, but they would not be kept from their mission to save lives,” Wyckoff said.
And with 2,500 cubic feet of water flowing per second, increasing turbulence and water depth, the NWFD crew had a very small window to make a decision.
“At that point in time, they had no choice but to go perform the rescue,” NWFD Fire Chief Brad Bradley said. “It came down to a judgment call with lives at stake.”
The three victims were standing on top of their car, struck with fear and emotion.
“We had to help them realize the intensity of the situation,” Medlen said. “We had to get them moving.”
They extracted the victims out of the pick-up and carried them on their back, battling every foot to navigate the rushing water in between the vehicle and the shore. Moments after responders rescued all three victims, water engulfed the two unoccupied vehicles and washed them downstream. Everyone was returned to safety.
“None of these individuals ever hesitated to place themselves in harm’s way,” Wyckoff said. “I can tell you that it took exceptional effort and team cohesion to support their fellow rescue team members through the course of each entry.”
Bradley said he was extremely proud to be the first fire chief to present the Medal of Honor to its recipients.
“This award has never been given in the organization before,” Bradley said. “That should paint the picture. By all accounts, this is considered heroic. This is exceptional… For what they did and how they achieved it, I am more than proud of their actions, professionalism, and
exceptionalism.”
The actions of the members demonstrated bravery and stamina in the face of adverse
conditions.
“We risk a lot to save a lot,” he said addressing the honorees. “And you did that. You risked everything. And in return, you saved lives.”
While NWFD’s mission is to save lives, protect property, and care for the community, Bradley said this rescue was on another level. He attributes their success to the guidance and the direction provided by NWFD.
“Their heroic and selfless actions epitomize what it means to be a firefighter,” Wyckoff said. “Unequivocally, their heroism allowed three generations of a family to go home and see their loved ones that day.”
The five Medal of Honor recipients are grateful for the support of the community and organization.
“We don’t expect recognition,” Medlen said. “We do what we do because we love the job.”
F
ive members of the Northwest Fire District have received the Medal of Honor, the department’s highest honor, for a swiftwater rescue operation during last summer’s monsoon.
The Feb. 1 ceremony at the NWFD training center honored captain Shane Medlen, engineer John Harshbarger, paramedic Frank Munoz, firefighter Jesse Melen and firefighter Brandon Mazzola.
“We are committed to serving the public, with the extra mile of being prepared for when that call comes,” said battalion chief Collin Wyckoff. “And on Aug. 10, that call came.”
On that day, a powerful storm brought flash flooding to the Tortolita area, turning washes into rivers.
At 7:42 a.m., Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a 911 call for a swiftwater rescue.
Water in the Cañada del Oro Wash overtook two vehicles at Overton Road, just east of La Cholla Boulevard. One of the vehicles, a Nissan pick-up truck, contained a 14-year-old girl, a mother and a grandmother trapped inside.
The NWFD 338 C-shift responded to assist efforts as the technical rescue team. When the crew arrived at the scene, they
supported rescue operations by spotting oncoming debris and setting up downstream throwbacks, in case the water swept anyone away.
But after several failed rescue attempts, the NWFD crew decided to enter the water. They transitioned from a supporting role into the primary rescue team.
“They understood that entry into the water provided extreme risk, but they would not be kept from their mission to save lives,” Wyckoff said.
And with 2,500 cubic feet of water flowing per second, increasing turbulence and water depth, the NWFD crew had a very small window to make a decision.
“At that point in time, they had no choice but to go perform the rescue,” NWFD Fire Chief Brad Bradley said. “It came down to a judgment call with lives at stake.”
The three victims were standing on top of their car, struck with fear and emotion.
“We had to help them realize the intensity of the situation,” Medlen said. “We had to get them moving.”
They extracted the victims out of the pick-up and carried them on their back, battling every foot to navigate the rushing water in between the vehicle and the shore. Moments after responders rescued all three victims, water engulfed the two unoccupied vehicles and washed them downstream. Everyone was returned to safety.
“None of these individuals ever hesitated to place themselves in harm’s way,” Wyckoff said. “I can tell you that it took exceptional effort and team cohesion to support their fellow rescue team members through the course of each entry.”
Bradley said he was extremely proud to be the first fire chief to present the Medal of Honor to its recipients.
“This award has never been given in the organization before,” Bradley said. “That should paint the picture. By all accounts, this is considered heroic. This is exceptional… For what they did and how they achieved it, I am more than proud of their actions, professionalism, and
exceptionalism.”
The actions of the members demonstrated bravery and stamina in the face of adverse
conditions.
“We risk a lot to save a lot,” he said addressing the honorees. “And you did that. You risked everything. And in return, you saved lives.”
While NWFD’s mission is to save lives, protect property, and care for the community, Bradley said this rescue was on another level. He attributes their success to the guidance and the direction provided by NWFD.
“Their heroic and selfless actions epitomize what it means to be a firefighter,” Wyckoff said. “Unequivocally, their heroism allowed three generations of a family to go home and see their loved ones that day.”
The five Medal of Honor recipients are grateful for the support of the community and organization.
“We don’t expect recognition,” Medlen said. “We do what we do because we love the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.