As a former dancer of somewhat advancing years, I have been looking for a way to recover more of the flexibility and stability I once had and reduce some of the ‘gifts’ of pain and stiffness that are the result of time and years of overuse of my joints. Certainly dance cardio, walking, and TRX have helped, both in body and spirit, but I was looking for something more.
I decided to explore Pilates, but with some serious doubts. I’d seen Pilates equipment and read about how Pilates could help dancers, athletes, and ordinary individuals recover from injuries and regain flexibility and strength. The foundation of the approach is the connection between mind and body to achieve results. Simple exercises on an odd-looking piece of equipment called the Reformer with pads and sliding parts and springs. But to me it seemed too passive to be considered a meaningful workout.
Was I ever wrong!
Susan Swan, a retired registered nurse who owns and runs Swan Pilates in Oro Valley, met with me to not only talk about the philosophy and research behind Pilates, but also to put me through a training session. Each movement incorporates the six principles Joseph Pilates focused on in developing his methodology: concentration, control, center, flow, precision and breathing. Pilates called it “contrology,” a word that made sense once I experienced the mind/body connection on which Pilates based his program.
Susan explained the equipment, saying “It’s there to help us learn how to move, rather than make us move.” The goal is to accomplish a series of precise movements, emphasizing perfection in the movement, rather than a large number of repetitions.
Swan strongly believes that “our bodies have neuroplasticity. They change by how we use them,” she told me. “We should never accept that ‘this is as good as I can be’ as we get older. Entropy is disinformation. All it takes is attention, time, patience ... and love for yourself.”
Although many of Susan’s clients are in their 40s, most are over 65, with golfers making up the largest contingent, followed by bicyclists, and then tennis players. They’re working back from injuries or simply seeking increased mobility, strength, and balance.
The springs in the equipment, which provide varying levels of resistance during the myriad exercises possible, help us remember how to stretch and move—in a way mirroring the bones in the spine, which are suspended, not fused, and stretch with support from ligaments and muscles. Over time and with lack of activity, joints in the spine ... and throughout the body ... become compressed, which results in pain, which results in not wanting to move, and so the cycle begins.
As Susan put me through the initial movements on the Reformer, she worked on correct body placement and incorporation of breath into each exercise, an essential combination to get the body moving as it was designed to move. And after a few adjustments I could feel my spine working differently. In fact, after the very first exercise, when asked how I felt, I was astounded at not only the energy I felt surging through my body, but also a sense of lightness and length I’d not felt in a very long time. By the end of the workout, the back and hip pain that had become my norm was gone ... and has not yet returned.
Pilates technique utilizes several other devices ... and there are mat exercises, too, so many things can be done at home, once you learn the correct technique. What is key is to establish—and maintain—a regimen with sufficient frequency to keep moving towards individual goals.
If you want to check out Swan Pilates, the studio is located at 11901 North First Ave. in Oro Valley. You can call or text (520) 297-7070 for additional information. Swan Pilates is one of many studios in the foothills—and throughout the Tucson area—that operate with the same philosophy, equipment and passion for helping individuals find the best approach for addressing aging; it’s a matter of finding one that is close enough that you’ll make Pilates a part of your routine with an instructor who resonates with you.
As Susan told me, “Do you!”
“The inevitability of pain with aging is just propaganda,” Susan said. “There are no limits. You just have to find the way that works for you.”
And I believe I’ve found mine.
Nina Trasoff is a former reporter and news anchor at KGUN-TV9 who later served one term on the Tucson City Council. In her 20s, she was a professional dancer working on Broadway and in LA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.