At Villa Hermosa, an active retirement community in Tucson, residents can savor the flavors of fresh, healthy food choices year-round. As part of the community’s expansive dining choices and ever-evolving menus, its Fresh Zest options encourage a plant-based, whole-foods diet that has been shown to offer a wealth of health benefits and may even reverse some chronic ailments, particularly in older adults.
To start, the culinary team at Villa Hermosa recommends thinking outside the salad bowl—beyond lettuce, carrots and tomatoes. The active retirement community’s signature Fresh Zest entrees include Artichoke and Cremini Mushroom Eggplant Cannelloni, Crispy Bean Chimichanga, Potato and Spinach Gnocchi, Pad Thai Spaghetti Squash and a Caprese Stuffed Avocado.
Studies have shown the potential benefits of a plant-based diet include:
1. Protecting your brain health. A plant-based diet, rich in antioxidants, folate and vitamin E, avoids saturated fat and transfat which can increase the risk for Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive conditions.
2. Reducing inflammation in your body. High in fiber and antioxidants, plant-based diets are naturally anti-inflammatory and can help manage aches & pains, boost the immune system and more.
3. Lowering blood cholesterol levels. Studies show that plant-based diets can lower blood cholesterol
levels.
4. Reducing your chances of getting type-2 diabetes. Eating less meat over time can decrease your risk of
diabetes.
For more information about the engaging senior living lifestyle, delicious dining options and supportive services offered at Villa Hermosa, please call (520) 704-6491 or visit us at www.VillaHermosaSeniorLiving.com.
