How far does one go in pursuit, not of some lofty athletic dream, but rather in pursuit of a simple opportunity to compete? This philosophical question has no doubt crossed the mind of Amphi wrestler Lesly Hernandez many, many times in the past year. And while it screams at her from the past, it also whispers to her off in the not-too-distant future, offering her that one last chance.
Last year, the then-junior made the long bus ride from Tucson to Safford for an invitational. With wrestling for high-school girls still in its nascent stages, such meets can be incredibly frustrating for some with only limited competition (or sometimes none) in the various weight classes.
“We had made that three-hour bus ride to Safford and when we got there, I found out that there was nobody for me to wrestle (at 118 pounds),” she recalled. “So we set up an exhibition match and I was going to wrestle a boy.”
She was holding her own and having a good time when her opponent dove at her legs (certainly a legal maneuver). She planted her legs but felt a twinge in her knee. The twinge turned to searing pain when her opponent completed the move, twisting her and then landing on her leg during the takedown.
“It hurt for a while, but it didn’t hurt that bad.”
She continued her season, wearing a sleeve on her sore knee and wrestling at least five more matches in the following weeks. Then, suddenly, in another match, she planted her leg and her knee went in a direction that human knees aren’t supposed to go.
“I knew,” is all she can say about it.
She had the surgery for her torn ACL and is nearing the end of her year-long rehab. In the meantime, she has been focused on her AP-heavy academic workload (she’s taking AP calculus). She wants to go to college in Pennsylvania, having narrowed her choices down to either Lehigh or Swarthmore. A friend of hers from last year, former Amphi tennis star Mi Meh, is at Swarthmore and speaks highly of it. Hernandez hopes to major in biomedical engineering.
But that’s next year. Right now, wrestling is still calling her name. She is rehabbing her knee and working out with the wrestling team daily. She wants to be medically cleared and ready to wrestle by the sectionals on Feb. 4.
“It would be nice to have a couple warm-up matches before then, but I don’t know if I will be able to,” she said.
“The sectionals are all that matter. You can have a great season, winning a lot of matches in invitationals and (dual meets), but the only way to go to state in by winning at sectionals.”
Going to state is probably beyond her wildest dreams, but getting on that mat one last time is definitely front and center. “I’ve worked so hard to get back. I just want to wrestle.”
