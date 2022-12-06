In a flash, the football season has come and gone.
The University of Arizona Wildcat football season started and ended with a couple of serious high notes. The Cats started the year with an upset win at San Diego State, spoiling the first game in the Aztecs’ new stadium. At one point, Arizona was 3-2 and needed only to win three of its final seven games to receive a bowl game bid. They lost four straight games to teams ranked in the Top 25 in the country, giving up an absolutely shocking amount of points and yards in the process.
Just about the time that Arizona fans had given up on the season, the Cats pulled a stunner, beating highly ranked UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Suddenly, the bowl possibility was back on the table. All the Cats had to do was win their last two games, both at home. They got smacked by the Washington State Cougars, killing any chance to reach a bowl game. That left the season within a season — the Arizona State game.
The much-despised Sun Devils had won the matchup five years in a row, including a brutal 70-7 beatdown a couple years ago.
It wasn’t particularly pretty and the Wildcats gave up another ton of points and yards, but a couple of big defensive plays late in the game gave Arizona a 38-35 victory and possession of the Territorial Cup for the next year.
After the victory was secured, we could also revel in the performance of the ASU quarterback. Trenton Bourget starred at Marana High back before the pandemic, shattering school and state passing records. Considered to be too short, most colleges passed on him and he walked on at ASU. He had a game for the ages, passing for 376 yards in a losing effort.
Arizona heads into the offseason with a serious tailwind. They won four more games than last year. If they can come even close to a similar improvement next year, they could be one of the top teams in the Pac-12. (It’s not far-fetched. Washington went from 4-8 last year to 10-2 this season.)
One of the strangest decisions made by a radio station executive is that to air Northern Arizona football games on Saturday on the local ESPN radio channel (104.9 FM and 1490 AM). Nobody hates on NAU; we all wish them well (except when they’re beating the UA, as they did last year). The general response to a mention of NAU is “Aww…isn’t that nice.”
However, to devote a three- to four-hour chunk of prime airtime on a Saturday during college football season is crazy. I’ll be driving along, listening to Prince or Marvin Gaye and I’ll switch over to try to get some scores of games from around the country. Instead, I’ll get some third-level announcer saying, “And the Lumberjacks are backed up after that penalty…” It’s infuriating.
And you can’t switch over to the other sports channel on the radio because they have like 17 hours of pregame stuff before the Arizona Wildcats game. I really like Glenn Howell and Kelvin Eafon, but how many times do you have to hear, “Well, the Wildcat defense needs to show up today"?
I’ve been tempted to switch over to 1450 AM, but I’m afraid that they would have the NAU pregame show.
It was a fairly decent year for prep football in the Northwest. Canyon Del Oro reached the 4A Final Four in football despite losing six starters to the drinking scandal. We’ll never know if they could have advanced further. Pusch Ridge also reached the state semifinals, doing so in Class 3A. The Lions are a consistent winner in their division.
Marana’s Tigers have a splashy season, going 9-1 in the regular season to reach the Class 5A State Tournament. However, that one loss — by the ridiculous score of 59-58 — probably cost them a chance to reach the third round of the playoffs.
The cockeyed Power Point formula used by the Arizona Interscholastic Association to determine state playoff participants and their rankings severely punished the Tigers, dropping them down to eighth place. That gave Marana a home game against the No. 9 team in the first round of the playoffs, but it also guaranteed that they would have to face the top team in the state — on the road — in the second round.
That’s exactly what happened. The Tigers handled Sunnyslope in Marana, but then had to travel to the Valley to face top-seeded Notre Dame Prep. It didn’t end well.
After getting off to an 0-3 start, Mountain View had a winning record the rest of the way but fell short of making the playoffs. The other three schools in the Northwest (Amphi, Flowing Wells and Ironwood Ridge) had a combined record of 6-24.
Only 269 days until next football season!
