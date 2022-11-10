My sainted Italian mother spoke Italian and English in our house when I was growing up. When my friends came over, she spoke only Italian. One day, a bunch of guys stopped by to pick me up so we could go play some ball. They all said hi to her and then she said something in Italian.
I laughed (because it was funny) and they all asked me what she had said. I said, “She just said that she hopes you all choke to death on mashed potatoes.”
They all went up to her and asked whether that was what she had said. In broken English, she said, “Oh no, Tom, he no understand Italian.”
That was exactly what she had said.
She was great with words in both languages. She once told me that the biggest word in the English language was “if.” Just as “some” covers everything from one to all, "if" covers an infinite number of possibilities.
For example:
• If the University of Arizona football defense were the Hoover Dam, the Colorado River would have poured on through and dried up sometime around the mid-1950s.
• As a matter of fact, if the UA offense played the UA defense in a keep-the-score scrimmage, Athletic Director Dave Heeke would have to find a couple million bucks to buy a new scoreboard. The Wildcat offense is like the guy who painted all those water lilies. It’s Monet!
• If Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray were a lawyer, he would be dazzling in the courtroom. He would make interesting points, ask pertinent questions, and shout “Objection!” in a manner like no other.
And then, after his client has lost the case, he would demand to get paid a lot of money to take the appeal, where he would again be can’t-take-your-eyes-off-him great…and then lose again.
• If, as happened this year over last, the Arizona Diamondbacks can improve their win total by 22 games next year, they would still finish 15 games out of first place. That’s ridiculous.
• If the United States men’s soccer team can beat Wales and Iran in their upcoming World Cup matches and get into the championship round, the average American would still rather watch the Jacksonville Jaguars play against the Carolina Panthers.
• If Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving went with some of his like-minded friends to a $5-a-carload drive-in theater, at least two of them would try to hide in the trunk.
• If the Pima College men’s soccer team makes it into the national tournament, they would have a chance to play for the national title right here in Tucson. That would be a soccer game worth attending.
• If Marana High School graduate Trenton Bourget is starting as quarterback for Arizona State when they travel to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 25, is it OK to root just a little bit for the SunDevils?
The answer is absolutely not, even if you’re a member of his immediate family. I mean, he’ll be going against the Giant Sieve that is the Wildcat defense, so he’s probably going to throw for eight or nine hundred yards, but we still want the Devils to suffer a most-ignominious defeat.
• If Bourget’s alma mater wins out and finishes 9-1 in the regular season, will the Marana Tigers have a home game in the first round of state?
The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Power Point system is so arcane (and its algorithm is so incredibly wrong) that the Tigers could finish 9-1 and not make the state playoffs.
At press time, the Tigers held a 7-1 record and a No. 8 spot in the rankings. The thing is, the teams that are ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are also 7-1. And Marana sits behind two teams that are 6-2 and two others that are 5-3! They have to hold on to that No. 8 spot. If they sink any lower, they will have to play the first round of State on the road.
• If the Arizona Wildcats were only the 10th-worst defense in the Pac-12 instead of the absolute worst, they would be 5-3 now, only one win away from a bowl game with at least a couple of very-winnable games left on their schedule. This is definitely a what coulda’ been season.
• If USC and UCLA go through with their greedy (and stupid) move to the Big 10 Conference, should Arizona ever play them again in any sport?
Well, yes…IF: Pigs learn to fly; American politics suddenly become civil; and the LA schools come to the realization that regular-season games at Purdue and Nebraska and Rutgers isn’t worth the extra money they’re getting and come crawling back, begging to be let back in the Pac-12.
Even then, only maybe.
