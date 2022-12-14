There is a new high school in the Tucson area, Mica Mountain, in the ever-growing Vail District. It is named for, you know, Mica Mountain, which is the highest point in the Rincon Mountains east of Tucson.
Rincon Peak is more easily recognized as it is a prominent peak while the top of Mica Mountain is broad and flat. (That’s about as exciting as I will ever get when discussing anything even remotely related to hiking, a phenomenon which I will never understand. Why would I want to walk in the blazing sun for a couple hours and then, when I’m done, end up back where I started? I don’t get it.)
Anyway, Mica Mountain is in the 4A Gila Region, which means that it will compete against the likes of Sahuarita, Douglas and Amphi. To come up with a unique mascot, they decided to call their sports teams (and individual athletes) the Thunderbolts. That’s in honor of the lightning that strikes the area during the summer monsoons. It’s also a nod to a type of fighter plane that used to fly out of nearby Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Mica Mountain will definitely be the only team in Arizona with that name as a mascot. In fact, only a handful of teams in the entire country have that name. A few high schools here and there have the plane as a mascot (and even on their logo). And there’s a minor league hockey team in Evansville, Indiana, that has ThunderBolts as their mascot. The capital “B” is not the weird thing. I saw that they were going to be playing the Birmingham Bulls this week. Just imagine how much you would have to love the sport to play minor league hockey — in Alabama!
Arizona happens to be the home of two of the most unique — no, make that strangest — sports mascots in the entire world. First off, the mascot for Yuma High School is the Criminals. They are so named for the infamous Yuma Territorial Prison (as in “3:10 To Yuma”). Parts of the prison remain as a state historical site, and you can actually go into one of the cells and just imagine what it had to have been like locked up in there in Yuma during the summer.
Their logo is the face of a stereotypical tough guy, like from the old black-and-white gangster movies or something out of a Dick Tracy comic, although it (he) is sometimes shown with a ball and chain around his ankle.
And then there are the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes. Back in the 1970s, a bunch of anti-establishment hippie types took over the student council at Scottsdale. Claiming that sports are somehow fascist, they tried to have the school eliminate its athletics programs. The school said no, but the StuCo members persisted. They found a loophole in the school’s charter that said that they had a right to change the school’s mascot and colors. So, in 1974, the school’s sports teams were renamed the Artichokes and the school colors became pink and gray.
Meant to be an embarrassment, the name was instead adopted by the athletes, fans and student body. The StuCo lunatics soon fell out of power, but by then, everyone was all in on Artichokes. They drew up a mascot named Artie Artichoke and added “Fighting” to the mascot name. Today, nearly a half-century later, they’re still the Fighting Artichokes (they wear green and gold).
My daughter got her master’s in engineering from Cornell. They’re known as The Big Red. The teams at Ithaca High School, down the road from Cornell, are known as The Little Red. Doesn’t seem to strike fear. What does strike fear is the mascot for the Richland High School Bombers in Hanford, Washington.
In the Manhattan Project, which produced the first atomic weapons, there were two types of nuclear devices. One used enriched uranium, which was made in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The other used plutonium, a transuranic (an element that doesn’t exist in nature) that was created in reactors in Hanford, Washington. The school’s teams are called the Bombers but the mascot on the back of the letterman’s jackets is a mushroom cloud. (Google it.)
The absolute worst mascot of any sports team in America is at Whittier College. Named for famed Quaker abolitionist and poet John Greenleaf Whittier, the Southern California liberal arts college is probably best known as being the alma mater of Richard Nixon.
Their sports teams are known as the Poets. Not the Fighting Poets or even the Mildly Annoyed Poets. The Poets.
Someday I will share with you some of the stuff I found when I was doing research for this. Like the fact that three teams in America have as their mascot The Clothiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.