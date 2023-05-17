Athlete of the Week: Karsten Lewis

When talking to Canyon Del Oro star hurdler Karsten Lewis, the first question has to be: What’s with the name “Karsten?”
“I don’t know. I’m pretty sure it means ‘Christian.’ I think it’s German.”
She’s right on both accounts, which is good, because Karsten is going to be her name for, like, ever.
She burst onto the Southern Arizona track scene in a big way this year. She had a killer day at the Mountain View Last Qualifier, winning the 100-meter high hurdles and finishing a close second in the 300 intermediate hurdles. (She also ran legs on her team’s 4 X 100 and 4 X 400 relay teams.) And there’s a good reason why this is the year that she made her debut appearance — she’s only a freshman.
Track is her only sport. “I did ballet and gymnastics when I was much younger, but I didn’t play other sports.” She said that she really likes basketball but doesn’t know if she would be good enough to play on the school’s varsity team.
She’s too young to have a job yet, but she looks forward to having one later in high school. “It would be great to get the experience of working, fitting it into the schedule. And, I would really like to have my own money. That will be nice.”
Karsten is a good student; her favorite subject is biology, and she hopes to do something in the medical field sometime way off in the future. However, like many people in her generation, she laments that “lost year” of remote learning during the pandemic.
“It was rough,” she recalled. “Being around the house all the time really fried my brain. I’m still not all the way back to where I would like to be (academically).”
She’s one of only a handful of Southern Arizonans that will be competing at state. (The AIA, in a bone-headed move, cut back by 75% the number of kids who can make it to state. That makes life easier for the AIA but also makes it virtually impossible for most small-school athletes to even dream about making it to state.)
Heading into the state meet, she’s not sure what to expect. She would really like to PR (set a personal best in her events). However, even though the state meet brings together the best of the best and the competition is fierce, not a lot of athletes set a PR at state. For one thing, it takes place in the daytime in Mesa in the middle of May. The temperature is often in the triple digits by noon.
The biggest reason, however, is that most track and field athletes have nine or 10 meets during the season in which to PR and only one chance at state. The odds of setting a PR in the pressure-packed meet at state are slim.
Still, “I would really like to PR but I want to enjoy the experience. People tell me it’s really amazing.”
