Elizabeth Thrausch thought her high school volleyball career would end this week. Her indoor volleyball season is wrapping up this week. Her senior night was Oct. 24, and the team closes out its season at Pueblo on Oct. 27.
In the past, she played club volleyball in the off-season, but skipped it this year to concentrate on her studies and getting into college.
But what the setter really wanted to do was play beach volleyball in the spring. Alas, Flowing Wells is the only one of the Northwest schools that does not field a beach volleyball team. The TUSD schools don’t offer the sport, but it is quite popular at Amphi, Canyon Del Oro, Marana, Pusch Ridge and Marana Mountain View.
(Amphi actually has spectacular courts, nestled in between the big gym and the softball field. But Flowing Wells has none. Mountain View doesn’t have courts, but they use courts at a nearby church for their home games.)
She has been accepted at the UA and NAU, but she hasn’t made up her mind yet as to where she’ll go. She does know that she wants to study education, with the hopes of someday being an elementary school teacher, “Maybe second grade through fourth grade. Anything after that, the kids…” Her voice trails off.
Her mother went to NAU and, like many former Lumberjacks, she tells the stories of the snow and cold with this odd gleam in her eye. It’s like the kid who slides down a bannister backward, not knowing that there’s a knob at the bottom of the bannister, just waiting to inflict seven kinds of pain. However, when he reaches the bottom and takes the whuppin’, he doesn’t tell anybody about the knob. Instead, he encourages his best friend to try it, knowing that it won’t be quite as awful when he has someone else living in the House of Pain.
She works part-time as a lifeguard at the Oro Valley Community Center. Her favorite subject is English and she prefers reading over writing. When told that the answer to the question of one’s favorite class is always math, she responds with a hearty “Ohhh, no!”
The conversation went back to beach volleyball and she was told that the Arizona Interscholastic Association has a rule that states if a school doesn’t offer a particular sport, a student-athlete in good standing can go play that sport at another school. They generally have to play it at the school that is geographically closest to their own. (That would be Amphi.)
At first intrigued, then fired up, she said, “Several of my friends and I have been talking about playing beach for a long time. We might just become part-time Panthers.”
