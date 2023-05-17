Honored high school seniors

Amphitheater Public Schools
Amphitheater High School valedictorian
Boe Reh achieved a 4.4 grade-point average and plans to attend Hope College to study biomedical or mechanical engineering. As extracurriculars, Reh participated in football, cross country, tennis, soccer and volleyball. Among Reh’s awards are Seals of Excellence in English, science, physical education and world languages; and Outstanding English Language Arts Student Award. He is the son of Ney Meh and Lee Reh.
Amphitheater High School salutatorian
Lesly Maria Hernandez earned a 4.35 grade-point average. She’s headed to Lehigh University to study environmental engineering. Her extracurriculars included National Honor Society, Student Leadership Advisory Committee, Young Life, Salvation Army volunteer, Community Organization for Sustainability with Mayor Romero, peer mentorship, Access ASU, soccer, wrestling and STEP. Awards include: Lehigh University scholarship; National Honor Society; and Seals of Excellence for world languages, math, English, science and physical education. She is the daughter of Edith Garcia and Noe Jimenez Hernandez.
Ironwood Ridge High School valedictorian
With a grade-point average of 4.72, Amy Senkerik plans to attend Barrett, the Honors College, at ASU to study molecular bioscience and biotechnology and political science. She is the daughter of Cindy and Jeff Senkerik.
Ironwood High School salutatorian
Vikas Patel ended his high school career with a grade-point average of 4.7. He’ll attend California Northstate University to study health sciences. While at Ironwood, he participated in men’s volleyball and basketball. He also plays piano and works as a tutor. The son of Smita and Pitush Patel, he earned the President’s Merit Scholarship and National Scholar awards.
Flowing Wells School District
Flowing Wells High School valedictorian
Headed to Haverford College, Lena Stoltzfus earned a grade-point average of 4.28. The daughter of Tawnya and Kevin Stoltzfus, she will study biomedical engineering. Her extracurriculars included choir (soprano section leader, choral union manager); theater (president); Model United Nations (president); National Honor Society (vice president); Perry Outreach Program Alumna; and Art Express Theater Company volunteer. She earned the Bryn Mawr Presidential Scholarship.
Flowing Wells High School
salutatorian
With his 4.23 grade-point average, Daniel Morales Rosales will study to be a forensic psychologist at Harvard University. The son of Maria Victoria Rosales and Alfredo Morales, Rosales participated in Culinary Arts Cab Cuisine, catering company, culinary arts, varsity volleyball, RUSH Club volleyball, Interact Club president, National Honor Society president and historian, Friends of Pima County Library Club, STEP, Link Crew, chess club, NOLS operations assistant, computer science club president, pickleball club and online business on Mercari.
Private/Charter/Prep
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy valedictorian
Charles Thomas Elliott graduated with a 4.85 grade-point average and will stick close to home by studying mechanical engineering at the UA. The National Honor Society vice president, Elliott served in student body government and participated in track, cross country, soccer and advanced drama. The son of Samuel Elliott and Charlene Whitfield-Elliott, Elliott earned the Elks Most Valuable Student state prize; Association of Christian Schools International Distinguished High School Student; Oro Valley Spotlight on Youth; and PRCA Portrait of a Graduate.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy salutatorian
Ella Ruth Pierpont, who earned a 4.78 grade-point average, wants to work as a doctor or medical researcher after attending the UA. Her extracurriculars included participation in women’s choir/ensemble, National Honor Society, tennis, cross country and OVCN Youth Group. The daughter of John and Jennifer Pierpont, she won National Merit Commended Student; Association of Christian Schools International Distinguished High School Student; Elks Most Valuable Student State Winner; and PRCA Portrait of a Graduate
BASIS
The valedictorians are Katie Cao (Washington University in St. Louis) and Matthew Kim (Cornell University). Salutatorians are Maya Chandra (Northeastern); Naomi Kolodisner (W.A. Franke Honors College at University of Arizona); Nisha Rajendran (W. A. Franke Honors College at University of Arizona); Amira Rosengren (Barrett, the Honors College at ASU); and Shirley Xiang (UCLA).
Trade Program High Schools
Pima JTED honored students
Ironwood High School student Breanna McIver attended Pima JTED Amphi Land Lab. The daughter of Brandon and Bianca McIver, she will study veterinary sciences.
Mountain View High School student Diego Rivera, who attends Pima JTED Early Childhood Education Program, wants to pursue a career in child psychology. He is the son of Rogelio and Zulema Rivera.
Elaina Bredenkamp, also a Mountain View High School, attends Pima JTED Culinary Arts/Advanced Pastry Program. The daughter of Adam and Kelly Bredenkamp will study culinary arts.
Garrett Beem wants to work as an aviation mechanic after attending Mountain View High School and Pima JTED Aviation Technologies Program. He is the son of Christopher and Jacqueline Beem.
Canyon del Oro High School student Kiersten Morris attends the Pima JTED Licensed Nursing Assistant Program. The daughter of Marshall and Kimberly Morris, she’ll pursue a career in physical therapy after winning the U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education
PPEP Tec High School
Several students were honored by PPEP Tec High School.
Samuel Carrillo, the son of Elizabeth Perez, plans to attend Pima Community College and own his own restaurant. He earned the PPEP Foundation scholarship.
Litzy Sanchez Chanez will study at the Aveda Institute so she may open a salon. The daughter of Andriana Chanez, she earned the Joe Francis Aveda Institute Scholarship and Presidential Award of Excellence.
