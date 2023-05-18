The Spirit of Service: Splendido Veterans

A sense of purpose, camaraderie, continual learning, and helping others—these are all keys to Aging Well. Residents at Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley, enjoy access to all of these, in part due to the efforts of a dedicated Veterans Committee.
In a population of approximately 400 residents at Splendido, more than 100 are veterans. This sizeable percentage represents five branches of the US armed forces, and includes combat experience extending from World War II to Vietnam. This diverse group is well represented by a seven-member Veterans Committee.
Sense of Purpose
It seems natural for military veterans to have a strong sense of purpose—which research shows can support better psychological health, cognitive function, and overall well-being. Members of the Veterans Committee are dedicated to supporting all veterans in the community, and more: “Our mission is to celebrate Veterans Day and Memorial Day, and to provide residents with veteran-related historical and informational programs,” explains Richard Brinkley, the Residents Council liaison to the committee who served in the Army in Korean DMZ and Vietnam. “In addition, the committee provides assistance to veteran agencies in the local area, as well as resident veterans’ projects.”
Camaraderie & Education
The Veterans Committee’s strong focus on camaraderie and education support residents’ social and intellectual wellness. “Every March, we invite the American Legion officers over for an annual social gathering, as well as all veterans at Splendido and their spouses,” says Richard. The committee members also put together educational programs and impressive ceremonies each Veterans Day and Memorial Day for all Splendido residents.
A unique opportunity that the Veterans Committee supports is Splendido residents’ participation in Dream Flights. Dream Flights is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring military veterans with the adventure of a lifetime: a ride in a two-seater open-cockpit Boeing Red Stearman biplane. “This is the same aircraft used to train military aviators during World War II,” says Veterans Committee member Scott Bauman, an Air Force veteran. The committee has coordinated several rounds of Dream Flights for Splendido, offering veterans and their spouses – and even Splendido employees who are veterans, the opportunity to take flight from Marana Regional Airport. “It’s the experience of a lifetime,” says Scott. “It’s a very smooth flight.”
Charitable Work
Volunteering and doing good works are beneficial for one’s physical and mental well-being, and the Veterans Committee gets all of Splendido involved in an annual clothing drive for veterans in need. Residents donate clothes and unopened toiletries and other personal effects—typically filling a U-Haul truck with items each year. “We team up with local American Legion post 132 for this drive, and this year was even more productive than previous years,” says Scott. In March 2023, they filled a 20-foot trailer with donated clothing and personal items as part of the annual “Stand Down” event.
“The entire group of veterans at Splendido is just amazing,” says Nancy Boyle, community relations manager at Splendido. “They are so involved in educating residents, supporting each other, and doing charitable work—they are just such an inspiring group that embodies the spirit of service.”
