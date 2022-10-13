A Fresh Take on Active Aging

The first week of every October marks Active Aging Week—an international celebration designed to call attention to positive aging, showcase the capabilities of older adults, and shine a spotlight on positive role models.
You might say that every week is Active Aging Week at Splendido, a Life Plan Community for those 55 and better in Oro Valley. “In fact, the vision statement of Mather, one of Splendido’s two parent organizations, is to transform the way that society views aging,” says William Wesley Myers, director of Wellness Strategies for Mather. “That ideal has long been woven into our culture and philosophy, so it’s natural for us to look beyond traditional offerings and events for residents during Active Aging Week.”
Hiking & Holistic Health
In a week full of on-site classes, workshops, and games focused on cognitive health, skincare, balance, and more, Splendido residents—and team members, too—were invited to try two unique experiences that combined several aspects of “active” personal wellness, and offered multiple benefits for physical and mental health.
“On October 3rd, we facilitated a nature- and sound-bathing hike in Honey Bee Canyon for interested residents and staff,” says William. “The short hike to the canyon offered an opportunity to try authentic shinrin yoku, or forest-bathing, including an experience of gratitude toward nature, followed by a guided meditation with a crystal bowl sound-bathing component. Sound bathing uses tone and vibration to resonate with the body, and may help with stress, fatigue, and depression symptoms. “Sound bathing relaxes the soul and the mind,” says Kimberly Berberich, Splendido’s director of Repriorment Services.
Judy Effken, a Splendido resident, enjoyed the Honey Bee Canyon hike and meditation. “It was nice to get out in nature and really hike,” she says. “We saw some birds and butterflies, and the walk itself, with all these wonderful staff people, was wonderful.”
Later in the week, William led a meditative nature walk on the grounds of Splendido, during which participants focused on carefully observing the weather, birds or other wildlife, and indigenous plants and cacti. The walk ended in the outdoor courtyard of Figurati, Splendido’s holistic wellness space. There, participants tried a guided gratitude reflective meditation, again with the vibrational tones of crystal singing bowls.
These events were carefully planned to incorporate research-based techniques that support overall wellness. “For example, we incorporate the singing bowls and sound bathing because science has shown that sound has a profound effect on our physical health, mood, mental health, and overall well-being,” explains William. “Much of this has to do with how our brains respond to sound, vibration, and rhythm.” There are similar findings for being in nature and for mindfulness.
“Active aging encompasses so much more than you might think,” says William. “We’re exploring the benefits of having an active mind, an active spiritual side, and actively seeking the peace and calm of nature—all of which can have a profound effect on our wellness.”
Interested in learning more about Splendido? For floor plans, photos, and information on upcoming events, visit splendidotucson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.