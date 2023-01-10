To protect “the health, safety and welfare” of its citizens, a unanimous Oro Valley Town Council has adopted what it called “reasonable regulations” for short-term/vacation rental properties in the community.
Owners of short-term/vacation rentals have until early May to comply with the rules.
“We didn’t invent this ordinance,” Councilmember Tim Bohen said. It is being created to anticipate any “major problems” with parties, noise, lighting, parking and other violations at short-term/vacation rentals that have been encountered by communities “throughout the state.”
Paul Melcher, Oro Valley’s director of community and economic development, estimated there are between 260 and 400 short-term vacation rental properties within Oro Valley. Some of them may not be registered with the town.
It is a growing industry of businesses, generally operated by sole proprietors, generating economic activity, tourism, employment, and resulting sales, utilities and bed tax revenues for the community.
In the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, Oro Valley collected $512,456 in bed tax revenues from short-term rental properties. Oro Valley’s bed tax is 6%; the tax revenue indicates short-term/vacation rentals represent a more than $8.5 million industry in the community.
At a statewide League of Arizona Cities and Towns convention last year, Oro Valley representatives learned of experiences in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Sedona, where short-term/vacation rentals became the sites of large, loud parties, generating complaints from neighbors and response by police.
Town council then asked staff to create an ordinance “that included the strictest requirements possible” for short-term/vacation rentals. A draft ordinance was presented to council Dec. 7, and the governing board made its requests for modification. The final ordinance was presented and adopted Jan. 4.
“It’s something we definitely want to be ahead of,” Councilmember Steve Solomon said. “There could be, in the future, potential” for abuse by renters, he added. Mayor Joe Winfield agreed.
At this point, complaints about those businesses are relatively few. Lt. Carmen Trevizo of the Oro Valley Police Department told the council that in 2022 OVPD responded to seven complaints about short-term/vacation rentals “that affected quality of life.”
“The biggest thing is, people don’t want party houses,” Councilmember Josh Nicolson said. Such abuses “reflect poorly on responsible short-term rental owners.”
Doug Seemann, a 30-year Oro Valley resident, and his wife own their primary residence as well as a second home in Oro Valley they rent through the platform Airbnb. The Seemanns are in fact Airbnb “super hosts,” indicating they provide exceptional service according to their customers and the platform. He said the local business activity and tax revenue generated through short-term/vacation rental properties are “far in excess” of the town’s regulatory and enforcement expense.
The ordinance “seems to be very punitive,” Seemann said. “It looks like you’re trying to control something that’s not necessarily a problem.”
“All ordinances are punitive,” Solomon responded. “They are not aimed at the good people. They have to be written for the people who don’t comply. You are good landlords. You are paying bed taxes and (sales) taxes. I definitely agree with you.”
“The platform regulates us,” Seemann continued. “The guests regulate us. I’m regulated by my neighbors. All of them have my number. If we don’t do a good job, we don’t have a business.”
Seemann, who sits on a Copper Creek homeowners association board of directors, learned of the proposed ordinance perhaps 10 days prior, and only through the HOA’s management company. He asked that adoption of the ordinance be delayed, and volunteered his time to help craft workable rules. “The number of complaints is miniscule compared to the revenue and goodwill ambassadors we get for Oro Valley,” Seemann said.
Hal Bergsma, representing The Colony at Oro Valley homeowners association, encouraged adoption of the ordinance. He said the 82-home community has one short-term rental “that we’re aware of.” That property has caused some consternation. There was a large, loud party. Police were called, though not by the immediate neighbors. Some verbal confrontation ensued between neighbors and renters.
Oro Valley’s rules identify certain prohibited uses (see box). Before a license is issued, adjacent and nearby neighbors must be notified by an owner of the intent to open a short-term/vacation rental. Notification would occur annually before a license is renewed. Owners must provide neighbors a name, address and 24-hour contact phone number as an emergency point of contact. Someone must be available to respond to a police inquiry within 60 minutes of a request. Owners would pay $80 a year for short-term / vacation rental licenses. Background checks are required.
“I think this is a good start, and that having something is better than having nothing,” said Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett, who asked that Oro Valley’s rules for all code violations — noise, disorderly conduct, civil nuisance and criminal nuisance among them — be incorporated into the language regulating short-term / vacation rentals. Council agreed to do so.
Owners of short-term/vacation rentals will have until early May to comply with the town’s rules. “We should give the business owners enough time,” Nicolson said. “Most are small business operators, not big corporations.”
“We want to make sure it’s easy to follow the process, and be in compliance, without it being an undue burden,” Solomon said.
