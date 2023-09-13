Smoothie drive-thru gets OKs

A fast-casual smoothie restaurant with drive-thru has gained final permissions from the Oro Valley Town Council.
Tempe-based developer OneTen REI plans to build a 1,649-square-foot, 20-foot-tall Tropical Smoothie restaurant with drive-thru on a 0.76-acre scraped pad within Canada Crossroads, on the southwest corner of Lambert and La Canada in Oro Valley.
The applicant was granted approval of a conditional use permit for the drive-thru, its development plan and its conceptual architecture at the council’s Sept. 6 meeting. Those permissions cap a public review process that began in June 2022.
“We think it’s a nice addition to this center,” and in fact could generate more business for Canada Crossroads eateries Subway, Breadsmith, Caffe Torino and Harvest, said attorney Rory Juneman of Lazarus & Silvyn, representing OneTen REI.
The Tropical Smoothie project has been the subject of two neighborhood meetings, numerous conversations between applicant and staff, and public hearings and votes by the town’s planning and zoning commission and town council.
“There have been a lot of opportunities for us to improve on this design,” Juneman said. “That’s part of this process.”
After each interaction before Sept. 6, the applicant changed its plan to ease impacts on the Harvest and Caffe Torino patios. Among those adjustments were movement of the building to the southeasternmost part of the pad, complementary architectural changes, higher walls to screen the drive-thru, enhanced landscaping toward the Harvest patio, the net addition of six total parking spaces, and relocation of its proposed trash and delivery sites toward less-visited areas of the center.
It agreed to more changes Wednesday.
As proposed, the drive-thru at Tropical Smoothie would have “stacking” capacity for eight vehicles, four before the kiosk at which orders are taken, and four leading up to the payment and pickup window. “It takes less time to order than it does to prepare food,” Juneman said.
Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett said she believes traffic could back up from the ordering kiosk and into the Harvest patio view and experience. She asked the applicant to consider moving the ordering kiosk so more vehicles could stack behind it within the drive-thru lane. “My concern is the impact on the restaurant patios and the rest of the center,” Barrett said.
“Where we have it right now, we think that’s the most efficient location,” Juneman said. “None of us want the backup that would occur. We’re trying to balance this all out.”
“We should defer to the owner and designers who have the experience,” Councilmember Steve Solomon said. “They’re the best ones to choose the location of the kiosk. Council doesn’t have the expertise.” He said the applicant and staff could revisit the kiosk location if necessary.
Samit Patel, franchisee for two greater Tucson Tropical Smoothie locations and the intended franchisee in Oro Valley, said it is “rare” for cars to stack up at its other locations.
“But they’re still busy enough to stay afloat,” Patel said. “We’re trying to add to the area and certainly wouldn’t want to take away from it. We will be sure to go out of our way to be good neighbors to other tenants and residents nearby.”
“We don’t want it to have a negative impact,” Mayor Joe Winfield said. “We want to avoid that.” Final language before the council was “not dictating. It’s working with” the town engineer and planning department, the mayor added.
“We’re not going to die on this hill for this location,” Juneman said, agreeing to work with staff on kiosk placement.
Barrett also asked Tropical Smoothie to eliminate one sidewalk crossing across the drive-thru lane on the south side of the property and to maximize landscape vegetation toward Harvest and on the screen wall. Juneman accepted those conditions.
During the public hearing, 10-year resident Anne Marie Rogan acknowledged “this property definitely has a right to be developed.”
“Why can’t it be a standing restaurant?” Rogan asked. “Let people use their legs to go in and buy a smoothie.”
If Tropical Smoothie were to close, “we have a drive-thru, and most likely a big chain like McDonald’s will come in, set the precedent,” and more drive-thrus will follow, Rogan said. “I’m for preserving this town and not continuing down the path of overdevelopment.”
“This is not a pristine, beautiful desert oasis we’re talking about,” Solomon said. “This is a barren, somewhat unattractive vacant slab.” The proposal represents “a vast improvement over that. If anything, I think it would improve the aesthetics, the environment and the experience of people dining on the patio at Harvest.”
Edward Yunkherr, an Oro Valley resident who owns and operates a Black Rock Coffee location in Tucson, called the site “the perfect location for this type of drive-thru restaurant.” He believes it “will help the other uses” by attracting new customers. Two vacant pads in Canada Crossroads “make this center look incomplete,” he continued. Tropical Smoothie would bring “a new building and new landscaping to its most visible parcel” while generating less traffic than a coffee shop or fast-food restaurant.
Kyle Packer, a senior planner for the town, said the applicant has the ability within existing zoning to build a 25-foot-tall, 5,950-square-foot office building on the site if it chose to do so.
“This is much smaller, and we think it’s more appropriate for this site,” Juneman said.
Citing concerns with the drive-thru’s impacts, Councilmember Tim Bohen voted against the conditional use permit. He pointed to “empty stores and excess capacity everywhere” in Oro Valley as reasons for council to scrutinize development proposals. “When you get a building wrong, it’s very difficult to fix,” he said.
Reza Shapouri, an owner of Harvest, sat in the back of council chambers. He did not comment on the proposal Wednesday.
