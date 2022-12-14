Oro Valley’s only synagogue, Chabad of Oro Valley, is hoping to build community during its free Hanukkah celebration at the Gaslight Theater’s outdoor theater at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Rabbi Ephraim Zimmerman, who heads the congregation said he expects more than 200 celebrants at the hour-long 11th annual community party that features a fire circus, gelt drop, latkes, donuts, Hanukkah gift boxes, and the 9-foot menorah lighting. Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield is scheduled to participate.
“Our first year in 2012, we had about 60 people and it grew over the years to 100,” Zimmerman said. “Then, a few years ago, we made the shift over to the Gaslight Theater. The outdoor theater is a big enough venue, and attracts a larger crowd.
“This year, in particular, is going to be even bigger,” he said.
This is the year of Hakhel, which means “gathering.” It only happens in the Jewish calendar once every seven years.
Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18 and concludes the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.
It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious practice. They also desecrated and defiled the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and the oils prepared for lighting the menorah, which was part of the daily service. Upon recapturing the temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight.
Zimmerman said “today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.” There’s a profound joy in the celebration, which is upbeat with music and dancing at the end, he added.
Other local Hanukkah events, all at 5 p.m., include menorah lightings in SaddleBrooke on Monday, Dec. 19 (at the clubhouse); Marana Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (with Mayor Ed Honea); and at the Oro Valley Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The public celebration of Hanukkah started in 1973 when the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, launched the Hanukkah campaign, of which Oro Valley’s public Hanukkah activities are a part.
“We also visit many assisted living homes in Northwest Tucson. It’s hard for them to get out, so we bring it to them,” Zimmerman said.
“To keep our program exciting, we always have new entertainment. This year, we’re having an internationally traveled circus troupe called Kumpania Phoenicia come do a professional fire show. We’re also having Golder Ranch Fire Department do a ‘gelt (chocolate coin) drop’ from the top of the ladder. That’s always a fun part of the program.”
For the Gaslight Theater Hanukkah event, reservations are recommended. Visit bit.ly/JewishOroValley to RSVP.
If you go
Grand Hanukkah Community Celebration
WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
WHERE: Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley
COST: Free
INFO: jewishorovalley.com
