Vanessa Strollo remembers her father, well-known Tucson musician Richard “Ricky” Williams, for his sense of humor and vivid storytelling talents.
“He was hilarious,” Strollo said.
“He was the best storyteller. He could make anyone laugh. He was a performer. He was most known as the lead singer of Backroads. He was very extroverted. He loved making people smile.”
He parlayed that into live performances with his band Backroads, which was quieted when Williams was killed in a Sept. 24 one-vehicle motorcycle crash in the 2000 block of North Kinney Road.
“Me and my mother came to visit me in the morning. They were visiting their grandbaby. My dad’s life revolved around my daughter, Bella,” Strollo said.
“They left and normally they go through what we call the ‘monument.’ I live out in Picture Rocks. I told them to text me when they got home. I do not like motorcycles. Over an hour went by and I didn’t really worry until my mom’s friend texted me and said, ‘Your mom stood me up.’ I called my mom, and it went straight to voicemail. I called my dad, and it went straight to voicemail.”
Strollo, her husband, Tyler, and friends traced the couple’s route and came upon a crash on Gates Pass.
“They let us know that my mom was on her way to the hospital, and they wouldn’t say anything about my dad,” she said. “Unfortunately, he died at the scene.”
Williams’ wife, Jamie, sustained serious injuries.
“Luckily, she made it, but she does have lifelong things that will be a struggle,” Strollo said.
“She had a traumatic brain injury, broke both arms, ribs, and now she’s blind in her right eye. She definitely has it worse than the rest of us. She wasn’t awake for a couple weeks. We went through the grieving process, but for her, it’s still so new.”
The family will host a public service for Williams from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Boulevard, Oro Valley. Strollo said she’s touched by the outpouring of support for her family.
A GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/RickyWilliamsFuneral has raised $8,700 of $15,000, as of Nov. 9.
“It’s pretty bewildering to see how many people loved him,” she said. “Immediately afterward is an invitation-only private service. We know how many people loved him, but we want some time to grieve, just us.”
Strollo called her father her biggest inspiration. He taught her about music and life.
“He’s the one who made me discover what I wanted to do,” she said. “I perform a little bit of everything. I really do like to take after my dad with the country music. I’m also into the more popular stuff like what you hear on the radio.
“He inspired me in more ways than a career path, too. He was one of my role models. He’s just the kind of person you wanted to be. He was completely selfless and kind and giving. He’d give you the shirt off his back if that’s what you needed. He never asked for anything in return. He wanted to make other people happy. The simple things in life made my dad happy, like camping and fishing and spending time with his family.”
He was enamored with Strollo’s 1 1/2-year-old daughter, Bella. Strollo said he would do anything for her.
