It took a year and $900,000 to complete, but the newly restored garage at Steam Pump Ranch officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 10.
Jon Schumacher, outdoor recreation and resource manager, said he and his staff will move from their offices in Naranja Park within the next two weeks. He has high hopes for this new venue.
“Being able to offer the programming is what I’m most excited about,” he said. “You can picture people out here doing yoga, maybe tai chi, families coming out picnicking underneath the trees and having a resource here to come to if there are questions. If they need anything, we’re here for them now, while before you could come, but there was nobody here. You were just kind of on your own.”
It’s part of Steam Pump Ranch’s restoration, which includes not just building restoration but landscaping as well. The project began in 2004 when voters approved a Pima County bond initiative for investments throughout the county.
The ranch’s acquisition was part of that bond, so in 2006 Oro Valley purchased the property. Three years later, it was placed on the National Historic Registry. Finally, in 2021 work on the garage began.
With the opening of the new facility, plans are already underway for new programming.
“There’s this wonderful interior space,” Mayor Joe Winfield said. “We have camps here during the summer. Young people will be able to retreat into the interior for some instruction and activities, and I think there are also other activities being envisioned and planned for the garage and for the site, as a whole.”
Built in the 1930s, the flat-roofed adobe structure features a two-bay garage, but it is more than that. Over the years, small additions have expanded the space. Today, where ranch hands once lived and stored beef (there was a freezer and a walk-in cooler), there are now offices, a kitchenette and a spacious restroom.
“The building required significant stabilization, restoring slumping adobe bricks to bring it up to modern (standards),” said Kristy Diaz-Trahan, parks and recreation department director.
The restoration did not come without its challenges.
“There was a lot of work going on during summer, and we were blessed with a good monsoon,” Diaz-Trahan said. “It also resulted in that back side of old adobe being exposed and melting. We had to stop, tarp it, develop a mitigation plan, which required the construction of 900 12- by 16-inch adobe bricks to be made and cured.”
Those 900 bricks were used for the back wall, keeping the historic integrity of the building.
In fact, the restoration almost did not happen.
“This particular project was in absolutely terrible condition,” said project architect Charles Pifer. “I think there was real consideration as to whether it would be able to be renovated or if it would need to be demolished.”
Pifer works for Poster Mirto McDonald Architects, a firm that specializes in restoring historic buildings, including Downtown’s Teatro Carmen.
“It was essentially a ruin that has been brought back to functionality in its original configuration and detailing,” Pifer said.
“What’s really exciting about this particular project is that it is breathing day-to-day life into the ranch. A lot of the time you have people coming in on Saturday just for the market. Now I think this is going to make it into a resource that can be used at any time by the public.”
This will not be the last structure to be restored. Two bunkhouses and a barbecue are next in the spring. Another historic building on the property, the Proctor-Leiber House, will be the last to be restored within the historic designation footprint.
Diaz-Trahan and Schumacher are pleased with the results of the multi-year restoration project and, in fact, the entire Steam Pump Ranch property.
“It’s a hidden gem,” Diaz-Trahan said. “That’s the beauty of these historic properties, they’re really one of a kind.”
“You have the opportunity to open up an entire new venue, a place where people can come six days a week,” Schumacher added. “It allows this new facility to welcome so many more people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.