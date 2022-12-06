La Encantada is celebrating the holiday season this year with extra evenings of Enchanted Snowfall and a variety of holiday-themed happenings.
The beloved Tucson holiday tradition is back throughout December, this year with extra evenings of faux snow flurries falling in the courtyard Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 6:16 p.m. and 6:45 to 7 p.m. through Dec. 23.
There will be complimentary hot chocolate as the flakes fall, as well as live entertainment from an array of Tucson talent in between snowfalls. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Santa will make an appearance.
The Santa photos are available to pets too from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the courtyard.
For budding artists, La Encantada has partnered with Southern Arizona Arts Guild to create ornaments for the center tree. The Community Art Fest Project is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, led by Gillian Allard.
This year, La Encantada is also offering something new with a Ballet Tucson storytime for kids 8 and younger at 10 a.m. Saturdays Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. “The Story of the Nutcracker” will be narrated by a ballerina from Ballet Tucson in the La Encantada fountain courtyard.
For a chance to give back, The Salvation Army Giving Tree will return to La Encantada this year. Shoppers can donate new toys for families in need from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24.
The mall has extended its hours for holiday shopping; for complete information, visit laencantadashoppingcenter.com. Valet services, at the roundabout in front of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and North Italia, run from 4 p.m. to close from Thursdays to Saturdays.
New stores are opening in the shopping center. Levi’s is slated to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, meanwhile Tucson Geodes & Gems is now open.
