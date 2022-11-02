When Mayor Joe Winfield was recently up for re-election, he talked with many Oro Valley residents, and one issue came repeatedly.
“The comment I heard most often was the desire for responsible growth and preserving what makes Oro Valley special, such as desert and mountain views, open space and feeling safe,” he said.
He shared these thoughts in front of an audience of more than 600 during the 21st annual State of the Town Address and Business Expo at El Conquistador Tucson on Oct. 27.
Winfield said Oro Valley is growing and, with the four pillars of local government to guide the town, it has successfully preserved its character and beauty. Those four pillars include economic vitality and fiscal responsibility, the public safety ecosystem, public works and parks and recreation.
Winfield talked about how those pillars have guided him as he governs Oro Valley.
“These pillars are foundational to my decisions and the values that help me stay focused on what truly matters,” he said.
Winfield listed some of the financial wins the town has experienced during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. General fund revenues came in 18% over budget while town expenditures ended 5% under budget, he said. The fiscal year ended with $26 million in general fund reserves.
“The town is financially stronger than ever,” Winfield said.
Because the town is careful not to overspend, the town kept it’s A+ rating from Standard and Poor’s, the highest rating of all the communities in Southern Arizona, he added.
Oro Valley continues to attract new businesses. Among them, Rome-based Leonardo Electronics, which manufactures semiconductors.
“Staff is finalizing the details of an incentive agreement with Leonardo to build a new, state-of-the-art semiconductor laser manufacturing facility on a 12-acre site at Oro Valley’s Innovation Park,” Winfield said.
In the last year the town has issued more than 2,500 permits, representing more than $117 million in new construction. Winfield said 16 new businesses opened last year, with another seven under construction or in the permitting process.
In the area of public safety, Winfield said Oro Valley is ahead of most in Arizona.
“(Oro Valley) is also a community that was named the No. 1 safest place in Arizona for 2022,” he said.
Some of Oro Valley’s accomplishments last fiscal year include:
The implementation of a mental health program for first responders
Oro Valley police officers are the best paid in Southern Arizona, which allows the town to recruit and retain top talent
$200,000 has been allotted to design building improvements in the town court
Oversight of the management of the Steam Pump Ranch historic renovation construction
Repairs to more than 18 miles of cracked streets, as well as repairs to sidewalks
$25 million was taken out in low-interest bonds, which will mostly go to improve over the next few years amenities at Naranja Park, including additional multiuse lighted fields, a new splash pad, skatepark and pickleball courts, and an expanded parking lot
The completion of El Conquistador Golf Course irrigation replacement at the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center
Golf operations are in the black for the first time
The Arizona Parks and Recreation Association awarded the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Department with the Adaptive Program of the Year Award for the I Can Too! Camp, an inclusive program for young people with disabilities
The two-year effort to save and preserve into perpetuity 202 acres of the former Vistoso Golf Course as open space for passive recreation has been successful.
In other business at the event, Lisa Bayless of the Lisa Bayless Team, Long Realty made a surprise announcement.
“This year I achieved a personal dream of being able to donate $100,000 to my community,” she said.
Bayless recognized many of the beneficiaries, including the Oro Valley Police Department and Chief Cara Riley and Lisa Hopper of AZ Heroes Memorial.
Dave Perry, longtime president and CEO of Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, retired and handed the reins to Kristen Sharp.
“It’s truly the end of an era in which Dave helped shape Oro Valley’s business community into the thriving network that we see here today,” Winfield said. “Most importantly, he’s helped build a relationship between the chamber and the town. It will stand as his legacy.”
Sharp, who has served as the chamber’s events director since June of 2019, officially took over as president and CEO on Oct. 31.
“I am excited for the future of this chamber and our community,” she said. “I appreciate all of your confidence and support and we are going to do great things together.”
Perry was presented not with an award but an electric mountain bike, made possible by Pedego Electric Bikes.
“I’m so overwhelmed,” Perry said with emotion. “I love all of you so much so thank you all for being here. Keep supporting this organization.”
Finally, the sons of Al and Marilyn Cook, who were active in Oro Valley civic life, presented Oro Valley Chamber with a $1.007 million check from their parents’ estate to be used as seed for an endowment by the chamber’s foundation.
