Joy, gifts and glitter: For many, this is what the holiday season looks like.
Not so for everyone, however.
For some, the holiday season can be a very difficult time, a time to endure and survive.
“Sometimes life circumstances get you down,” said Kristy Diaz-Trahan, director of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation.
“This, perhaps, is the first Christmas you don’t have a parent (or loved one). Or even if it’s not a first, there’s some melancholia that relates to some tragedies in the past that you can navigate the rest of the year but when it comes time for the holidays and all these get togethers, that level of angst comes up.”
For those people, or for anyone any time, Oro Valley Parks and Rec is hosting an event that not only showcases some of the mental health care services available in Oro Valley, but also gives people the freedom to ask questions.
The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Oro Valley Council Chambers. Participation is free and the meeting will be on Zoom, too.
“It is a safe place to attend; you can attend in person or via Zoom,” Diaz-Trahan said. “On Zoom you can also contribute questions so you can ask that way. You can also learn who all these resources are, so if you wanted to (ask questions) anonymously, if there’s a need for that level of privacy there is that option also.”
It’s all part of a Community Conversation on Mental Health, where a panel of representatives from the Oro Valley Police Department, Oro Valley Parks and Recreation, Golder Ranch Fire District, Arizona Complete Health and local mental health professionals will provide some very real answers.
According to Diaz-Trahan, statistics show a small uptick in calls for help during the holiday season, but for the most part, the need is constant.
She said agencies such as the Oro Valley Police Department are noticing that many of their calls are related to mental health issues, especially since the pandemic. However, those calls are only a small reflection of what mental health experts believe is going on.
“We also know there’s a lot of stress and anxiety and emotional turmoil that don’t have calls for service,” Diaz-Trahan said. “People are just trying to navigate on their own and just get through.”
Hopefully, this event will bring to Oro Valley a place for support and a place to find resources.
“The healthier we are as a region, the better our region is for it,” Diaz-Trahan sa
