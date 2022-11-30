Dancers, DJs and the man in the red suit will come together for the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts and Holiday Tree Lighting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Oro Valley Marketplace.
The tree-lighting ceremony is 6 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3, at the shopping center, 12155 N. Oracle Road.
Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance director Kate Marquez said the weekend starts Saturday with a DJ playing holiday music, and continues with Santa’s appearance bringing up the rear of the Christmas parade at 3 p.m., and the tree lighting at 6 p.m.
On Sunday look for the Saguaro Stompers Clog Dance company, a live radio play by the Saguaro City Music Theater of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the Celtic Steps. More than 100 performers will take the main stage.
“The one thing that is important is how many different pieces of the community come together from all over Southern Arizona to Oro Valley to participate in this festival,” Marquez said.
Sponsored by SAACA and the town of Oro Valley, the weekend will also host an arts activity station for kids, and free pictures with Santa.
Besides entertainment, it’s a great time to purchase gifts, Marquez added.
“There is no better place to get a gift for someone you care about than at this festival,” Marquez added. “It’s the best way to support local.”
Highlights of the weekend include:
Tubachristmas, a band composed of more than 100 instruments in the tuba family, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Arts Activity Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Activities include Oro Valley coloring pages grab-and-go kits, wooden holiday ornament craft with Lucky Cat Social Art, Handmade Holiday Greeting Card Station for overseas troops and a comic bookmobile, which will only take place on Saturday.
Food trucks include: The Culinary Graduate Food Truck, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches; Mobile Food Concepts, Greek food and festival food specialties; Cook’s Kettle Corn, popped kettle and butter corn, lemonades, caramel apples and cotton candy; Eatgypt, vegetarian and Egyptian cuisine; Tucson Tea Company, artisan beverages and gourmet baked goods; Mr. Ice Guy/Colonel Mustard’s, bratwurst, hot dogs and Italian ice, Greater Faith Word Church International, barbecue chicken, pulled pork and hamburgers; and Jozarelli’s, Italian classics.
The live performance schedule is:
Saturday, Dec. 3
10 a.m. Holiday Music DJ
11 a.m. Cross Middle School Jazz Combo
Noon Maguire Academy of Irish Dance
12:40 p.m. Leman Academy of Excellence Youth Choir
1:15 p.m. Oro Valley Team Dance
2 p.m. Tuba Christmas
3 p.m. Parade
3:30 p.m. Ironwood High School Jazz Band
4 p.m. Wilson Elementary Chorus
4:20 p.m. Wilson Middle School Chorus
4:45 p.m. Tucson Girls Chorus
5:15 p.m. Kids Unlimited
The Arizona Women’s Chorus will stroll the grounds caroling from noon to 3 p.m. and the Havin’ a Blast A Cappella Chorus will stroll and carol from 3 to 6 p.m.
The tree-lighting celebration festivities begin at 3 p.m. and features live entertainment by local students, activities for children, cookie decorating, games, puppet shows, holiday caroling, ornament making and crafts.
At 5:30 p.m. there will be a reading of “The Polar Express,” and at 6 p.m., Oro Valley’s 35-foot Christmas tree will be officially lit. There will be remarks by Mayor Joe Winfield, Police Chief Kara Riley and Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Sharp. A color guard will present the colors.
Sunday, Dec. 4
10 a.m. Holiday Music DJ
11 a.m. Saguaro Stompers Clog Dance Company
11:45 a.m. Lauren Lawson
12:40 p.m. “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Saguaro City Music Theatre
1 p.m. Celtic Steps
1:45 p.m. Darwin and Evolution
2 to 4 p.m. Holiday Music DJ
The Tucson Desert Harmony Chorus will be the strolling carolers from noon to 3 p.m. For information, visit saaca.org/ovholidayfestival.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.