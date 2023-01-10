Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce kicks off the new year with its second business summit from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa.
Large and small businesses as well as individuals are invited to attend the summit to participate, discuss and learn ways to advance and promote their businesses. The summit will feature three workshops in the morning and includes lunch. Speakers include Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield and keynote speaker, Ted Maxwell.
“Last year was our very first one, so we are still trying to figure out how it will look,” said Kristen Sharp, Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer.
“It was very successful, and people were very happy with it from the feedback that we got, so we are doing it again.”
Mary Martin of Good News Communications will present the workshop “Marketing Your Business,” while Ryan Lambert of Three Buckets Wealth Management will discuss “Vision Boarding.”
During his talk, Lambert will encourage participants to visualize what they want in order to make it more attainable.
Tucson Federal Credit Union will focus on financial sustainability during its workshop. It will involve what it takes to make sure companies are financially stable. In “this kind of unstable time, with interest rates and inflation…It’s just good practices,” Sharp said.
The $50 tickets are available until Friday, Jan. 20. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The $500 premier level includes three tickets, a quarter-page ad, company banner at the event, recognition on all promotional pieces and recognition as sponsor by emcee. The $1,000 champion level sees five tickets, a half-page ad, and the same benefits as premier.
The luncheon level is the same as champion, but includes the company logo on all meal tickets for $1,500.
The highest level, presenting, is sold out.
Sharp said the chamber will create a printed program featuring business ads.
“We will have big businesses like those people from large credit unions,” she said. “We will have a lot of small businesses and business owners.”
Last year, the summit brought in about 100 guests. This year, they’re expecting 100 to 150 attendees.
Sharp said the 2023 summit will have an improved flow of the workshops.
“We posted a survey (last year), so a lot of what we did this year is based on that,” said Sharp, who organized last year’s summit. “Last year we had workshops in the afternoon, after lunch but we had several people just end up leaving after the keynote speaker and lunch.”
This year the three workshops will run concurrently in the morning.
“We will do (the workshops) 9 to 9:45, all three will be running at the same time.” Sharp explained. “And then we will rotate, 10 to 10:45; 11 to 11:45. So technically each workshop will be presented three times but to different people each time, that way everyone can go to each workshop.”
At lunch, Winfield will speak followed by the keynote speaker, Maxwell, with the Southern Arizona Leadership Council.
“The town of Oro Valley is our main sponsor, they’re the presenting sponsor for this event,” she said. “They want to keep in touch with local businesses and see how they are doing and what they can do to help.”
