The Oro Valley Town Council unanimously approved the promotion of Chris Cornelison from deputy town manager to interim town manager on Nov. 2.
The position was left open after Mary Jacobs resigned in September. Cornelison has worked for the town of Oro Valley for 10 years, but six years ago was hired as deputy town manager. He took on additional responsibilities as interim town manager, and it isn’t an easy job.
“It is a difficult position and we’re not always able to get to yes for everyone, but for me that’s often the goal — finding common ground,” he said.
“Is there a way to do it within our budget constraints? It is a challenge.”
Mayor Joe Winfield said Cornelison will keep things smoothly rolling along.
“Mr. Cornelison has been serving as Oro Valley’s assistant/deputy town manager for the past six years,” Winfield said in a written statement.
“He understands council’s priorities and the community’s values, so it was only natural for us to appoint him as interim town manager during the recruitment process. I am confident that he will successfully lead town staff in the months ahead, ensuring the same outstanding level of services and amenities that our residents expect.”
Cornelison has a firm grasp on the position.
“From my perspective, you have to be flexible, and, I think, understanding,” Cornelison said.
“We have 47,000 residents. That’s a lot of people with different ideas and interests. You certainly have to be collaborative. Nobody wants you just making decisions without inquiring and receiving their input. You have to be detail oriented. We have almost a $150 million budget. You have to be very detail oriented to address those things.”
A permanent manager could take six months, as it’s an in-depth process, Cornelison said. It starts with finding a recruiter.
That firm determines what the council wants in a manager. After that it’s advertising, recruiting and preliminary interviewing. The firm conducts background checks and then they bring in three to five candidates to the council for more interviews. When the council finally selects someone, the firm helps negotiate the contract.
“It typically takes about four to six months,” Cornelison said. “It can be much longer. I think the last one, we actually had to do a second round because council ended up not selecting anyone the first (round) so we actually had an interim manager for about 18 months.”
Cornelison declined to say if he is going to apply for the permanent position. In the meantime, he understands the importance of service in the job.
“People hopefully understand the goal is to always serve the community,” he said. “That’s why we signed up in this profession; that’s for basically all of our staff.”
