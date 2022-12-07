For the town of Oro Valley, the search for Mary Jacobs’ replacement comes down to finding the right recruiter.
Officials say they have in the executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates.
The recruitment firm will determine what the council wants in a manager. After that, advertising, recruiting and preliminary interviewing will begin. The recruitment agency conducts background checks and then it brings three to five candidates to the council for more interviews. When the council selects someone, the agency will help negotiate the contract.
During the Nov. 10 town council special session, which was open to the public, Ralph Andersen & Associates gave a brief overview on the proposed process for the search. Recruitment usually takes about 90 to 120 days, and the organization is working with each member of the town council to learn what they would like to see in the new town manager.
In a previous statement, Mayor Joe Winfield said he and the council are committed to “casting a wide net to ensure we find a quality candidate to carry on the great work of the town in the years ahead.”
Jacobs resigned in September, and, toward the end of the month, the Oro Valley Town Council held a special session to discuss its recruitment efforts.
Soon, Ralph Andersen & Associates will present to the council a job description, marketing brochures and other recruitment material for approval. Council will provide direction to the firm and staff about how to proceed once a candidate has been selected.
In the meantime, Oro Valley Town Council unanimously approved the promotion of its then-deputy town manager Chris Cornelison to interim town manager on Nov. 2. Cornelison has worked for the town of Oro Valley for 10 years, but six years ago was hired as deputy town manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.