Casas Adobes Congregational Church’s rummage sale will return on 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, after a pandemic-dictated break.
The sale features affordably priced items, such as electronics, books, home furnishings and décor, baby and children’s items, jewelry, sports equipment, kitchen gadgets/small countertop appliances, kitchen bowls/pots/pans, bedding, towels, linens, men, women, children and infant clothing, holiday décor and office supplies.
“We have wonderful items in good condition,” said Jane Shurtleff, a publicist for Casas Adobes Congregational Church.
“We have cultural and historic items that come through from families who had been in Tucson for a long time. It’s great to see the different artwork, books and pottery. There are a lot of practical things, too, like electronics, small appliances, linens and clothing. It’s a good way for the community to be able to affordably get some really nice things and meet people from our church.”
This year, church volunteers asked the congregation and the community to donate items to the sale. This year’s co-chairs are Amy Lincoln and Cynthia VerDuin.
About 90% of the proceeds from the rummage sale will go to local Tucson organizations in need. The recipients are decided after the sale, however, the church supports AIDS Foundation, Interfaith Community Services, Youth on Their Own and Our Family Services, an organization that works with the homeless community in Tucson.
“It’s a great community event to bring people together,” Shurtleff said.
“We have a very strong mission and outreach program that this helps to support. Over the years, it has been a very successful fundraising event for the community.”
The Casas Adobes Congregational Church Rummage
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5
WHERE: Casa Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road
COST: Free admission
INFO: 520-297-1181, info@caucc.org, caucc.org
